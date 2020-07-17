Communications Systems, Inc. :, Subsidiary Ecessa® Corporation Extends SD-WAN to the Cloud with WANworX® Virtual Instance for Azure®

Log in
07/17/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) ("CSI" or the "Company"), an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, today announced that its recently acquired subsidiary Ecessa® Corporation completed a major upgrade to its SD-WAN product line with the release of its WANworX® Virtual Appliance for Microsoft Azure®. The all-in-one WANworX software stack, available on the Azure Marketplace, makes cloud migration easier, more resilient, and more secure. It gives organizations a fast, secure on-ramp to the Azure public cloud with the full control and flexibility customers have come to expect from Ecessa.

Roger Lacey, CEO of CSI noted, “Ecessa’s innovative new product supports our 2020 growth strategy of pursuing the ‘software as a service’ business model where revenue is recurring, highly predictable and generates attractive margins. WANworX provides immediate, global opportunities for CSI to expand its services platform and complements the existing network of products and services of JDL and Net2Edge.”

“WANworX is a gamechanger for companies that are currently deploying SD-WAN,” said Mike Siegler, Ecessa’s General Manager. “With WANworX, network professionals can connect their locations anywhere in the world to the public cloud in Microsoft Azure for resilient, Never Down® network performance without going through a third-party SD-WAN supplier’s cloud gateway. Control of the gateway and the network stay with the end user, an important feature missing from competitive offerings.”

About Ecessa Corporation
Ecessa Corporation, a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS), manufactures and distributes software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solutions for business. Since 2002, the company has deployed over 10,000 field installations of Ecessa Edge®, PowerLink®, and WANworX® controllers and enabled organizations of all sizes to reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse ISP links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. These capabilities optimize Never Down® performance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs, and make it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information about Ecessa and its SD-WAN products, visit www.ecessa.com.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides connectivity infrastructure and services for global deployments of broadband networks. Focusing on innovative, cost-effective solutions, CSI provides customers the ability to deliver, manage, and optimize their broadband network services and architecture. From the integration of fiber optics in any application and environment to efficient home voice and data deployments to optimization of data and application access, CSI provides tools for maximum utilization of the network from the edge to the user. With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service. CSI operates Transition Networks, Net2Edge, JDL Technologies, and Ecessa. For more information visit: commsysinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Communications Systems’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements here due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Communications Systems’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are presented in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and, from time to time, in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that the Company’s financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Communications Systems is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
