First to Market: Full PoE+ on all 48 Ports, Transition Networks Launches Switch Designed for Large Security Camera Networks

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge connectivity solutions, today announced its high-density 48-Port Managed Gigabit PoE+ Switch that offers 176 Gbps switching capacity. The switch is ideal for use in networks that need extensive connectivity for high-resolution IP cameras, wireless access points or VoIP phones. The switch will be on display at the BICSI Winter Conference in Tampa, FL, February 9-13. Transition Networks will exhibit in booth 733.

In a single rack unit, the switch (SM48TAT4XA-RP) provides (48) 10/100/1000 copper ports and (4) dual-speed 1G/10G SFP+ slots and features a redundant, hot swappable power supply. When equipped with dual power supplies, the switch can provide a total of 1640 Watts of power for 30 Watts to all 48 ports simultaneously. For lower power or lower port requirements, the switch can be used with a single power supply to provide up to 820 Watts of power, delivering 15.4 Watts of power on all 48 ports simultaneously or 30 Watts per port on 27 ports simultaneously. The switch is compliant with IEEE 802.3at PoE+ and IEEE 802.3af PoE and has an operating temperature of 0 – 50°C. The dual power supplies also support load-sharing mode to ensure maximum uptime and minimal maintenance.

Embedded into the switch is Transition Networks' Device Management System (DMS) software, which enables graphical monitoring, traffic monitoring and troubleshooting for reduced downtime, and easier management and maintenance of connected devices. The switch also features Auto Power Reset (APR) to automatically restart any or all attached devices in case of device freeze-ups or other glitches, and per-port DHCP ensures attached devices receive the same IP address. Watch a quick video to learn more about DMS.

"High-resolution IP security camera installations are growing significantly, and there's an emerging need for higher density network infrastructure. The 48-Port Managed Gigabit PoE+ Switch is ideal for these bandwidth and power intensive applications," said GlenNiece Kutsch, Senior Product Manager of Transition Networks. "In addition to powering these high bandwidth applications, the DMS and APR features enable cost savings and simplified management of the devices."

