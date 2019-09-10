Suttle : Featuring Environmentally Friendly Packaging

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suttle, a Communications Systems, Inc. company (NASDAQ-GM: JCS), will feature their brand new environmentally friendly packaging for select MediaMAX™ media panels at the 2019 CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado.

Suttle is committed to saving its customers time and costs associated with larger media panel projects. The new packaging options will save up to 95% of freight and storage, up to 45% of onsite labor, and up to 95% of onsite waste as compared to our standard packaging.

"We at Suttle are taking the initiative to save our customers costs using new, innovative packaging solutions. Freight, storage, labor, and waste expenses will be reduced considerably, especially for larger projects," said Sev Sadura, General Manager of Suttle.

About Suttle

Suttle has long been an approved vendor with major service providers (Telco, CATV, ISP) for service distribution from the panel all the way to the jack in a faceplate. With over 100 years of experience in telephony and broadband networks, Suttle takes pride in producing high-quality solutions from our manufacturing plant and HQ in Hector, Minnesota.

Suttle's industry experts have designed MediaMAX panels to be modular, long-lasting and trouble-free to house and protect hardware and electronics. Accessories such as shelves and cable guides are ideal to neatly fit provider equipment such as modems and gateways. The panel's superior ventilation keeps electronics cool.

Visit Suttle at CEDIA Expo booth 3347 to see the new Environmentally friendly packaging along with Brilliance Award winning MediaMAXTM Contractor Kits, the Edison Innovation Award winning tool-less CAT6 jacks as well as their ground-breaking Intelligent Home Connectivity solution.

Call Suttle for quote at (800) 852-8662 or find where to buy at Suttlesolutions.com.

Company Contact:

Kathryn Kuhnle

National Sales Manager

Telephone: 216-287-8982

E-mail: Kathryn.Kuhnle@suttlesolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suttle-featuring-environmentally-friendly-packaging-300915438.html

SOURCE Suttle