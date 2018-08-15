Communisis : joins forces with Striata to create a new secure omni-channel communication platform

Press release • 15 August 2018

The solution enabled by the partnership is designed primarily for regulated industries like Banking, Financial Services and Healthcare. It helps accelerate digital transformation by solving the 'go-paperless' challenge where enterprise digital maturity may prevent wholesale improvements to customer experience, or where large groups of customers prove difficult to switch to digital channels.

Striata's technology creates secure, digitally interactive documents delivered by email, with full integrity and enterprise level encryption. The interactive nature of these secure documents, which include invoices, bills, statements and other customer communications, allows access to new levels of customer insight and engagement.

The new platform is designed to fully integrate digital documents with Communisis' existing communications infrastructure, enabling all channels to be managed centrally and securely.

The first clients, two well-known high street banks are already live on the shared platform.

Nic Sheen, group solutions director at Communisis, said: 'This is a landmark development for the business and enables us to complete our transition from providing sophisticated print communication solutions to a truly omni-channel offering that fully integrates digital and non-digital customer communications.

'Striata's market-leading technology puts us in a very strong position in the UK market. Sectors like Financial Services and Healthcare are crying out for a more responsive way to speak to customers, while wrestling with very restrictive regulations around privacy and security. Working with Striata means we are now able to offer this as an end-to-end service.'

Mike Wright, CEO at Striata, said: 'Communisis sets the industry standard when it comes to customer communications and combining our digital expertise with their track-record of delivering tailored solutions is an exciting prospect.

'It's a partnership that has huge potential and will fulfill a vital need for businesses in regulated markets that is currently going unanswered.'

For more information on how this new secure omni-channel communication platform can benefit your business, contact Lucinda.Trotman@communisis.com or call +44 (0) 7712 545245