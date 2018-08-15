Communisis : joins forces with Striata to create a new secure omni-channel communication platform

Log in
08/15/2018 | 10:21am CEST
Press release • 15 August 2018

The solution enabled by the partnership is designed primarily for regulated industries like Banking, Financial Services and Healthcare. It helps accelerate digital transformation by solving the 'go-paperless' challenge where enterprise digital maturity may prevent wholesale improvements to customer experience, or where large groups of customers prove difficult to switch to digital channels.

Striata's technology creates secure, digitally interactive documents delivered by email, with full integrity and enterprise level encryption. The interactive nature of these secure documents, which include invoices, bills, statements and other customer communications, allows access to new levels of customer insight and engagement.

The new platform is designed to fully integrate digital documents with Communisis' existing communications infrastructure, enabling all channels to be managed centrally and securely.

The first clients, two well-known high street banks are already live on the shared platform.

Nic Sheen, group solutions director at Communisis, said: 'This is a landmark development for the business and enables us to complete our transition from providing sophisticated print communication solutions to a truly omni-channel offering that fully integrates digital and non-digital customer communications.

'Striata's market-leading technology puts us in a very strong position in the UK market. Sectors like Financial Services and Healthcare are crying out for a more responsive way to speak to customers, while wrestling with very restrictive regulations around privacy and security. Working with Striata means we are now able to offer this as an end-to-end service.'

Mike Wright, CEO at Striata, said: 'Communisis sets the industry standard when it comes to customer communications and combining our digital expertise with their track-record of delivering tailored solutions is an exciting prospect.

'It's a partnership that has huge potential and will fulfill a vital need for businesses in regulated markets that is currently going unanswered.'

For more information on how this new secure omni-channel communication platform can benefit your business, contact Lucinda.Trotman@communisis.com or call +44 (0) 7712 545245

Disclaimer

Communisis plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 08:20:11 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 378 M
EBIT 2018 21,8 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 18,7 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 111 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target 62%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Blundell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Stuart Gilbertson Chairman
Steven Clive Rawlins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jane Griffiths Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Jonathan Harris Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNISIS PLC-15.66%141
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-3.85%7 025
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-18.67%5 186
CIMPRESS NV17.52%4 452
DELUXE CORPORATION-24.27%2 771
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.27.33%2 116
