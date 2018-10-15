Log in
Communisis : to reduce carbon emissions by over 6000 tonnes annually

10/15/2018 | 10:28am CEST
Press release • 15 October 2018

The agreement comes into effect from October 2018 and will see the group use electricity from sources including solar, wind and tidal backed by a Renewable Energy Guarantees Origin (REGO) certificate.

Communisis uses an average of 16.5MW of energy every year across its direct energy supplies within the UK, which include offices and printing factories.

The deal is part of Communisis' ongoing commitment to become a more sustainable business. The business already procures paper from sustainable sources, which combined with the use of modern technology, helps their clients' objectives of lowering their overall energy consumption.

Mark Lewis, Group Strategic Planning & Commercial Director at Communisis, said: 'Our major clients in the banking, insurance and utilities sectors want to work with companies that have adopted sustainable business practices, which is why this has been a key driver for change at Communisis in recent years. We are continually looking for ways to drive efficiencies to perform better, consume less and have a positive effect on the environment.'

Disclaimer

Communisis plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:27:01 UTC
