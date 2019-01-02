Community Bank System : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Log in
01/02/2019 | 04:44pm CET

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Event:     

Earnings Conference Call – Fourth Quarter 2018



When:      

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



How:      

By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast



Access:    

Conference Call Dial-In: 866-337-5532    


                                          786-460-7176 – Outside the U.S. & Canada




Conference ID Code: 7885932




Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/995/28890

Mark E. Tryniski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of fourth quarter 2018 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. 

The company's results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on January 23, 2019, and will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website, www.communitybankna.com.  

The call will also be archived on the company's website for one year, and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $10.6 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 150 largest financial institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating subsidiaries. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank, visit www.communitybankna.com or http://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

For further information contact:
Joseph Sutaris,
E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer
(315) 445-7396

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-bank-system-announces-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300771852.html

SOURCE Community Bank System, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
