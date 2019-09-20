Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Community Bank System, Inc.    CBU

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.

(CBU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Community Bank System : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:29am EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating performance during its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Event:            

Earnings Conference Call – Third Quarter 2019



When:            

Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



How:              

By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast



Access:           

Conference Call Dial-In:     
                                            

800-263-0877
+1-646-828-8143 – Outside the U.S. & Canada         




Conference ID Code:

1984485




Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/995/31682

Mark E. Tryniski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of third quarter 2019 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. 

The company's results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on October 21, 2019, and will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website, www.cbna.com.  

The call will also be archived on the company's website for one year, and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $11.0 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 150 largest financial institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or http://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

For further information contact:
Joseph Sutaris,
E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer
(315) 445-7396

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-bank-system-announces-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300922341.html

SOURCE Community Bank System, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC
08:29aCOMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
09/13COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Announces 8% or Three Cent Increase to Its Quarter..
BU
08/09COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
07/22COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/22COMMUNITY BANK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/12COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
07/12COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Completes Merger with Kinderhook Bank Corp. and En..
BU
06/25COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group