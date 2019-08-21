Log in
COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.

(CBU)
Community Bank System, Inc. : Announces 8% or Three Cent Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend Resulting in Its 27th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

08/21/2019

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) (the “Company”) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019.

The $0.41 cash dividend represents a $0.03, or 8%, increase and an annualized yield of 2.68% based on the closing share price of $61.27 on August 20, 2018. This increase marks the twenty-seventh (27th) consecutive year of dividend increases for the Company. President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark E. Tryniski, commented, “The payment of a meaningful and growing dividend is an important component of our commitment to provide consistent and favorable long term returns to our shareholders. The increase reflects the continued strength of both our current operating performance and capital position.”

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $11.0 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country’s 150 largest financial institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or http://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of CBU’s operations to differ materially from CBU’s expectations: the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in economic conditions, interest rates and financial markets; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CBU’s management and CBU does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 593 M
EBIT 2019 224 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,14x
Capitalization 3 161 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Tryniski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally A. Steele Chairman
Scott Allen Kingsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph E. Sutaris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan S. Fox Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.7.32%3 161
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.93%343 071
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 632
BANK OF AMERICA10.67%248 718
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.04%196 865
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%185 138
