Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Community Bank System, Inc.    CBU

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.

(CBU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Community Bank System, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:16pm EST

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) (the “Company”) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020. The $0.41 cash dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.38% based on the closing share price of $69.00 on February 20, 2020.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates over 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of approximately $11.4 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country’s 150 largest financial institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or http://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of CBU’s operations to differ materially from CBU’s expectations: the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in economic conditions, interest rates and financial markets; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CBU’s management and CBU does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC
04:16pCOMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/22COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
01/22COMMUNITY BANK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/22COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
01/17COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : annual earnings release
01/07COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other E..
AQ
2019COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
2019COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
2019COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 620 M
EBIT 2020 235 M
Net income 2020 174 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,76x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,52x
Capitalization 3 574 M
Chart COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Bank System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 69,00  $
Last Close Price 69,00  $
Spread / Highest target 8,70%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Tryniski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally A. Steele Chairman
Scott Allen Kingsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph E. Sutaris Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Susan S. Fox Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.-3.47%3 574
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.37%431 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.05%304 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.50%273 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.82%211 559
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.47%195 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group