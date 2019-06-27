Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Community Financial Corp(Maryland)    TCFC

COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP(MARYLAND)

(TCFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

WALDORF, Md., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on or about July 22, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 8, 2019. 

The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, which conducts business through its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Bryans Road, California, Charlotte Hall, Dunkirk, La Plata, Leonardtown, Lusby, Prince Frederick and Waldorf, Maryland and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends, changes in earnings, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions, substantial changes in financial markets, changes in real estate value and the real estate market, regulatory changes, possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, the outcome of pending litigation, and market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
William Pasenelli
President and Chief Executive Officer
240-427-1033

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP(M
02:16pCOMMUNITY FINANCIAL MARYLAND : The Community Financial Corporation Announces Qua..
AQ
02:16pThe Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
06/11Capture the Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake's Calendar Contes..
GL
05/28COMMUNITY FINANCIAL MARYLAND : Bank of the Chesapeake Supports Summer Lunch Prog..
AQ
05/17COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/09COMMUNITY FINANCIAL MARYLAND : CORP /MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis ("..
AQ
04/22COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
04/22The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three M..
GL
04/05COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
04/05COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 55,7 M
EBIT 2019 23,6 M
Net income 2019 15,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 11,59
P/E ratio 2020 11,01
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 185 M
Chart COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP(MARYLAND)
Duration : Period :
Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Pasenelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Middleton Chairman
James F. Dimisa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd L. Capitani CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Louis P. Jenkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP(MARYLAND)16.79%185
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.56%180 739
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.09%55 268
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 017
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.98%49 748
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-2.56%48 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About