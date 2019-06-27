Log in
Community Health : Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Bluefield, West Virginia Hospital

06/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have signed a definitive agreement to sell 92-bed Bluefield Regional Medical Center in Bluefield, West Virginia, and its associated ancillary healthcare operations to subsidiaries of Princeton Community Hospital. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The hospital included in this transaction is among the additional planned divestitures discussed on the Company’s first quarter 2019 earnings call.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 107 affiliated hospitals in 18 states with an aggregate of approximately 17,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release regarding potential transactions, operating results, and other events are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Actual future events or results may differ materially from these statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by Community Health Systems, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
