Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Community Health Systems    CYH

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS

(CYH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Community Health : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has priced an offering of approximately $1.601 billion aggregate principal amount of its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “New Notes”). The size of the offering was increased by approximately $21 million aggregate principal amount subsequent to the initial announcement of the offering.

The sale of the New Notes is expected to be consummated on or about March 6, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay $1.557 billion aggregate principal amount of term loans outstanding under its Term H Facility and to pay related fees and expenses.

The New Notes are being offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The New Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the New Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include information that could constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risk and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS
05:50pCOMMUNITY HEALTH : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026
BU
02/27COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27COMMUNITY HEALTH : Announces Offering of $1.580 Billion of Senior Secured Notes ..
BU
02/22COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
02/21COMMUNITY HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/20COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
02/20COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
02/20COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2018 Re..
BU
02/06COMMUNITY HEALTH : To Broadcast Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2018 Conference Call..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 959 M
EBIT 2019 996 M
Net income 2019 -163 M
Debt 2019 12 864 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 535 M
Chart COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Community Health Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,06 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne T. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim L. Hingtgen President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Aaron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS69.15%535
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.39%75 652
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)11.54%47 525
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE20.30%23 862
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS16.27%14 844
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.33%12 330
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.