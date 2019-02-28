Community Health : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today
announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health
Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has priced an offering of approximately
$1.601 billion aggregate principal amount of its 8.00% Senior
Secured Notes due 2026 (the “New Notes”). The size of the offering was
increased by approximately $21 million aggregate principal amount
subsequent to the initial announcement of the offering.
The sale of the New Notes is expected to be consummated on or about
March 6, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The Issuer
intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay $1.557 billion
aggregate principal amount of term loans outstanding under its Term H
Facility and to pay related fees and expenses.
The New Notes are being offered in the United States to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States
pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The New Notes have
not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or
sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption
from the registration requirements.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of
an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer,
solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the New Notes will
be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This notice is
being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135(c) under the
Securities Act.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include information that could constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risk and
uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or
update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006069/en/