Community Health : Completes Divestiture of South Carolina-Based Mary Black Health System

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have completed the sale of 207-bed Mary Black Health System – Spartanburg in Spartanburg, S.C., and 125-bed Mary Black Health System – Gaffney in Gaffney, S.C., and their related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services, to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in Spartanburg, S.C. The effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2019.

The two hospitals in this transaction are among the divestitures discussed on the Company’s third quarter 2018 earnings call.

Community Health Systems affiliates continue to operate four hospitals in South Carolina.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 111 affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately 18,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release regarding potential transactions, operating results, and other events are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Actual future events or results may differ materially from these statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by Community Health Systems, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

