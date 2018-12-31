Community Health : Completes Divestiture of South Carolina-Based Mary Black Health System

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that
subsidiaries of the Company have completed the sale of 207-bed Mary
Black Health System – Spartanburg in Spartanburg, S.C., and 125-bed Mary
Black Health System – Gaffney in Gaffney, S.C., and their related
businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient
services, to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in Spartanburg, S.C.
The effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2019.
The two hospitals in this transaction are among the divestitures
discussed on the Company’s third quarter 2018 earnings call.
Community Health Systems affiliates continue to operate four hospitals
in South Carolina.
About Community Health Systems, Inc.
Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded
hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of
general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The
Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 111
affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately
18,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in
Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community
Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its
website at www.chs.net.
