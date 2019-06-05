Community Health : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Community Health Systems, Inc.

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July
29, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of Community Health Systems, Inc. (“Community
Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH)
investors who purchased securities between February 20, 2017 and
February 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
On February 27, 2018, the Company announced that its fourth quarter 2017
net operating revenues totaled $3.059 billion and were adversely
impacted by a $591 million increase in contractual allowances and
provision for bad debts. On this news, the Company’s share price fell
$1.06 per share, more than 17%, to close at $5.12 per share on February
28, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had
understated its contractual allowances; (2) that the Company had
understated its provision for bad debts; (3) that, as a result, the
Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) that, as a result,
the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) that, as a result of
the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s
business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Community Health securities
during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July
29, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative
class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not
take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or
take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you
wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy,
Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles,
California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
