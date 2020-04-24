Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Community Health Systems, Inc.    CYH

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Community Health Systems, Inc. : Announces Change to Virtual‑Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders For 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced a change in the location of its annual meeting of stockholders for 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”) from in-person to a virtual-only format. In light of the recommendations to limit large group gatherings from each of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and community due to the evolving impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Virtual meeting date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Virtual meeting time: 8:00 a.m. (CDT)
Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CYH2020

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020 (the “Record Date”) and anyone who held shares in “street name” on such date may attend and vote their shares at the Annual Meeting, and ask questions during the Annual Meeting, by utilizing the virtual meeting link above and entering the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of meeting they previously received.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges its stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 99 affiliated hospitals in 17 states with an aggregate of approximately 16,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS,
04:16pCOMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : Announces Change to Virtual‑Only Annual M..
BU
04/20COMMUNITY HEALTH : Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell San Angelo, Texas Hosp..
BU
04/14Community Health Systems to Broadcast First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Live..
GL
04/08COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
04/06COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
02/21COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
02/20COMMUNITY HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/19COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
02/19COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Decembe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 380 M
EBIT 2020 961 M
Net income 2020 -172 M
Debt 2020 13 067 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,23x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 394 M
Chart COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Health Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,55  $
Last Close Price 3,40  $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne T. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim L. Hingtgen President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kevin J. Hammons Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.16.21%394
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.51%80 007
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-29.14%35 451
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA5.40%22 030
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-5.62%15 504
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.63%15 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group