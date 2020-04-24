Community Health Systems, Inc. : Announces Change to Virtual‑Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders For 2020

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced a change in the location of its annual meeting of stockholders for 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”) from in-person to a virtual-only format. In light of the recommendations to limit large group gatherings from each of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and community due to the evolving impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Virtual meeting date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Virtual meeting time: 8:00 a.m. (CDT)

Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CYH2020

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020 (the “Record Date”) and anyone who held shares in “street name” on such date may attend and vote their shares at the Annual Meeting, and ask questions during the Annual Meeting, by utilizing the virtual meeting link above and entering the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of meeting they previously received.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges its stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 99 affiliated hospitals in 17 states with an aggregate of approximately 16,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

