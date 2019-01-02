Community Health : to Participate in 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Log in
01/02/2019 | 05:01pm CET

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that management will participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 7-10, 2019, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

The investor presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time, 5:00 p.m. Central time, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 111 affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately 18,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.


© Business Wire 2019
