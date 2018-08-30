Community Health : to Participate in Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that
management will participate in the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare
Conference to be held September 5-6, 2018, at The InterContinental New
York Barclay in New York.
The investor presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time, 11:15
a.m. Central time, on Thursday, September 6, 2018, and will be available
to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be
found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net,
and a replay will be available for 30 days using that same link.
Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded
hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of
general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The
Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 118
affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately
20,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in
Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community
Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its
website at www.chs.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005183/en/