COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS (CYH)
Community Health : to Participate in Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

08/30/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that management will participate in the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 5-6, 2018, at The InterContinental New York Barclay in New York.

The investor presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time, 11:15 a.m. Central time, on Thursday, September 6, 2018, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available for 30 days using that same link.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 118 affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately 20,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 913 M
EBIT 2018 864 M
Net income 2018 -249 M
Debt 2018 12 759 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 415 M
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne T. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim L. Hingtgen President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Aaron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-16.20%415
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)50.42%45 069
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE3.94%32 122
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS9.05%17 755
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS12.27%15 111
DAVITA1.11%12 054
