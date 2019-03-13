Community Health : to Participate in Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that
management will participate in Oppenheimer’s 29th Annual
Healthcare Conference to be held March 19-20, 2019, at The Westin New
York Grand Central in New York.
The investor presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, 8:45
a.m. Central time, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, and will be available
to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be
found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net,
and a replay will be available using that same link.
Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded
hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of
general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The
Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 106
affiliated hospitals in 18 states with an aggregate of approximately
17,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in
Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community
Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its
website at www.chs.net.
