Community Health : to Participate in Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

0
03/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that management will participate in Oppenheimer’s 29th Annual Healthcare Conference to be held March 19-20, 2019, at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York.

The investor presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, 8:45 a.m. Central time, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 106 affiliated hospitals in 18 states with an aggregate of approximately 17,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.


© Business Wire 2019
