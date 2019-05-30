Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Community Health Systems    CYH

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS

(CYH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Community Health Systems, Inc. Investors (CYH)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Community Health Systems, Inc. (“Community Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) securities between February 20, 2017 and February 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Community Health investors have until July 29, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Community Health investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 27, 2018, the Company announced that its fourth quarter 2017 net operating revenues totaled $3.059 billion and were adversely impacted by a $591 million increase in contractual allowances and provision for bad debts. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.06 per share, more than 17%, to close at $5.12 per share on February 28, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) that the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Community Health, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS
08:23pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05/29COMMUNITY HEALTH : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on ..
BU
05/22COMMUNITY HEALTH : Announces Definitive Agreements to Sell Hospitals Located in ..
BU
05/21COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
05/14COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Community Hea..
BU
05/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Community..
BU
05/06Healthcare, bullish bets dominate hedge-fund Sohn Investment Conference picks
RE
05/02COMMUNITY HEALTH : to Participate in May Investor Conferences
BU
05/01COMMUNITY HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 965 M
EBIT 2019 995 M
Net income 2019 -184 M
Debt 2019 13 042 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 346 M
Chart COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Community Health Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne T. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim L. Hingtgen President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Aaron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS3.90%346
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.57%68 228
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-2.08%41 714
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE16.95%22 711
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS29.55%16 124
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS16.61%13 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About