Robbins Arroyo LLP: Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Community Health Systems,
Inc. (NYSE: CYH) filed a class action complaint c. Community Health
Systems owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the
United States.
Community Health Systems Accused of Misleading Investors
According to the complaint, Community Health Systems developed an
internal system to calculate and record its contractual allowances for
third party reimbursements. In 2017, Community Health Systems noted that
the adoption of a new accounting standard would impact its provision for
bad debts. Subsequent filings affirmed previously reported financial
results. However, Community Health Systems misled investors by failing
to disclose that it had understated its contractual allowances and
provision for bad debts. In February 2018, Community Health Systems
released its 2017 annual report and announced a $591 million increase in
contractual allowances and bad debt. On this news, Community Health
System's stock fell over 17% to close at $5.12 per share on February 28,
2018. The stock has yet to recover and trades significantly below the
class period high of $10.32 per share at $2.93 per share as of June 4,
2019.
Community Health Systems Shareholders Have Legal Options
