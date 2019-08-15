Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Complaint Filed Against Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

08/15/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) filed a derivative complaint against the company's directors for breach of fiduciary duty from February 20, 2017 to the present. Community Health owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Community Health's misconduct, click here.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the derivative complaint, Community Health's directors breached their fiduciary duty by misleading investors through a series of SEC reports that over-recorded net revenue and artificially inflated Community Health's stock. On January 1, 2018, Community Health adopted a new accounting standards update ("ASU") that altered the way Community Health recognized revenue, prompting the company to reexamine its previous financial statements. Following the review, Community Health issued a press release on February 27, 2018, revealing that it would be expecting a drop in net revenue for the final quarter and fiscal year 2017 due to previously under-reported provisions for bad accounts and contractual adjustments. On this news, Community Health's stock fell over 17%, to close at $5.12. Today the stock trades at $2.24 and Community Health, its chairman, and its CEO have been named defendants in a securities class action lawsuit, potentially causing further harm to investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 044 M
EBIT 2019 1 026 M
Net income 2019 -315 M
Debt 2019 12 954 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,81x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 240 M
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne T. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim L. Hingtgen President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Aaron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-25.18%240
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.62%76 157
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-0.95%42 033
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.20%20 111
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS29.50%15 987
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS19.53%13 404
