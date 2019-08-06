Log in
Community Healthcare Trust : Announces Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

08/06/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income for the second quarter of approximately $2.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share. Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $0.40 and $0.42, respectively, per diluted common share.

Highlights include:

  • During the second quarter of 2019, the Company issued, through its at-the-market offering program ("ATM Program"), 497,453 shares of common stock at an average gross sales price of $37.85 per share and received net proceeds of approximately $18.5 million at an approximate 4.38% current equity yield.
  • During the second quarter of 2019, the Company acquired three real estate properties totaling approximately 110,000 square feet for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $31.9 million and cash consideration of approximately $30.7 million. Upon acquisition, the properties were approximately 97.1% leased in the aggregate with lease expirations through 2034.
  • Subsequent to June 30, 2019, the Company acquired three real estate properties, including one that was previously under construction, totaling approximately 130,000 square feet for a purchase price of approximately $52.6 million and cash consideration of approximately $52.2 million. Upon acquisition, the properties were 100.0% leased in the aggregate with lease expiration through 2034.
  • The Company has five properties under definitive purchase agreements for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $15.8 million. The Company's expected aggregate returns on these investments range from approximately 9.2% to 10.1%. The Company anticipates the properties will close during the third quarter of 2019. However, the Company is currently performing due diligence procedures customary for these types of transactions and cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.
  • The Company has four properties under definitive purchase agreements, to be acquired after completion and occupancy, for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $87.0 million. The Company's expected aggregate returns on these investments range from approximately 9.5% to 11.0%. The Company expects to close these properties through 2020; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.
  • On August 1, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.4125 per share. The dividend is payable on August 30, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2019.

Highlands Transition Update:

  • A new operator is currently managing Highlands Hospital pursuant to a management agreement; continues to perform due diligence; and is in the process of preparing for transfer of licenses and other assets.
  • The Company's lease with the new operator will become effective upon the transfer of the licenses to the new operator, which is anticipated to happen in the second half of 2019.
  • The Company has received and anticipates continuing to receive monthly payments of approximately $0.3 million.
  • Though the Company has experienced some short-term effects from the timing of receipts or reimbursement of expenses, the Company does not anticipate any material adverse long-term effect to its cash flows or net income related to the transition or subsequent leasing of this facility.
  • The Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing or whether, this transaction will actually close.

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $511.6 million in 108 real estate properties as of June 30, 2019, located in 30 states, totaling approximately 2.4 million square feet.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.chct.reit. Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof.  The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

 

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


June 30, 2019


December 31, 2018





ASSETS




Real estate properties:




Land and land improvements

$

57,388



$

50,270


Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles

454,050



394,527


Personal property

143



133


Total real estate properties

511,581



444,930


Less accumulated depreciation

(65,843)



(55,298)


Total real estate properties, net

445,738



389,632


Cash and cash equivalents

9,031



2,007


Restricted cash

234



385


Other assets, net

35,497



34,546


Total assets

$

490,500



$

426,570






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities




Debt, net

$

198,176



$

147,766


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,395



3,196


Other liabilities

9,809



3,949


Total liabilities

211,380



154,911






Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 19,401,244 and 18,634,502 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

194



186


Additional paid-in capital

361,913



337,180


Cumulative net income

12,694



9,178


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,769)



633


Cumulative dividends

(90,912)



(75,518)


Total stockholders' equity

279,120



271,659


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

490,500



$

426,570


 

The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

 

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

REVENUES








Rental income

$

13,361



$

11,810



$

26,259



$

22,885


Other operating interest

955



592



1,498



946



14,316



12,402



27,757



23,831










EXPENSES








Property operating

2,993



2,506



6,068



4,870


General and administrative

1,776



1,504



3,561



2,697


Depreciation and amortization

5,299



4,630



10,545



9,546



10,068



8,640



20,174



17,113










INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS

4,248



3,762



7,583



6,718


Interest expense

(2,251)



(1,571)



(4,305)



(2,839)


Interest and other income, net

69



226



238



410


INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

2,066



2,417



3,516



4,289


NET INCOME

$

2,066



$

2,417



$

3,516



$

4,289










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:








Net income per common share – Basic

$

0.09



$

0.12



$

0.16



$

0.22


Net income per common share – Diluted

$

0.09



$

0.12



$

0.16



$

0.22


WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-BASIC

18,246



17,574



18,101



17,574


WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-DILUTED

18,246



17,574



18,101



17,574


 

The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

 

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF FFO and AFFO (1)

(Unaudited; Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2019


2018

Net income

$

2,066



$

2,417


   Real estate depreciation and amortization

5,340



4,624


   Total adjustments

5,340



4,624


Funds From Operations

$

7,406



$

7,041


   Straight-line rent

(413)



(391)


   Stock-based compensation

899



801


AFFO

$

7,892



$

7,508


   Funds from Operations per Common Share-Diluted

$

0.40



$

0.40


   AFFO Per Common Share-Diluted

$

0.42



$

0.42


Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (2)

18,685



17,800


 

(1)


Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time.  However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that AFFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events.

 

The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and gains or losses from change in control, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, as well as other items discussed in NAREIT's Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition.

 

FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein.




(2)


Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share.

 

CONTACT:  David H. Dupuy, 615-771-3052

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-healthcare-trust-announces-results-for-the-three-months-ended-june-30-2019-300897539.html

SOURCE Community Healthcare Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
