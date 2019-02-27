Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. : Announces the Appointment of Franklin H. Farris, Jr. To Its Board of Directors

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI) is pleased to announce the
appointment of Franklin H. Farris, Jr. to its Board of Directors. The
addition of Mr. Farris expands CTBI’s Board of Directors to eight
members.
Mr. Farris, a native of Mason County, currently resides in Louisville,
Kentucky where he has been an active member of the business community,
as well as a community volunteer to many organizations, since 1972.
Mr. Farris, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, is currently
providing consulting services to small and mid-size companies in
Kentucky through Farris Advisory Services, LLC, a company he formed in
2015. Previously, Mr. Farris was an audit partner of Mountjoy Chilton
Medley, LLP for 5 years after having retired as a managing partner and
audit partner with the Louisville office of KPMG, LLP where he served
for 37 years. Mr. Farris has significant experience in all fields of
accountancy having worked extensively with publicly traded companies and
entities in numerous countries, many having implemented International
Financial Reporting Standards.
Mr. Farris is a member and previous officer and board member of the
Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and immediate past
board chair of Christian Care Communities, Inc. He has been active with
numerous organizations in Kentucky focused on education and improving
the lives of Kentucky residents.
Mr. Farris and his wife, Anne, have two adult children, Clay and
Elizabeth.
“We are very pleased to have Mr. Farris join the Board of Directors of
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. He brings a level of experience and
knowledge which makes him a valuable addition to our Board,” said Jean
R. Hale, Chairman, President and CEO.
Community Trust Bancorp, (NASDAQ-CTBI), with assets of $4.2 billion, is
headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 69 banking locations across
eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking
locations in southern West Virginia, four banking locations in
Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in
Tennessee.
