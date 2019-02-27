Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.    CTBI

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.

(CTBI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. : Announces the Appointment of Franklin H. Farris, Jr. To Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 04:29pm EST

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Franklin H. Farris, Jr. to its Board of Directors. The addition of Mr. Farris expands CTBI’s Board of Directors to eight members.

Mr. Farris, a native of Mason County, currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky where he has been an active member of the business community, as well as a community volunteer to many organizations, since 1972.

Mr. Farris, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, is currently providing consulting services to small and mid-size companies in Kentucky through Farris Advisory Services, LLC, a company he formed in 2015. Previously, Mr. Farris was an audit partner of Mountjoy Chilton Medley, LLP for 5 years after having retired as a managing partner and audit partner with the Louisville office of KPMG, LLP where he served for 37 years. Mr. Farris has significant experience in all fields of accountancy having worked extensively with publicly traded companies and entities in numerous countries, many having implemented International Financial Reporting Standards.

Mr. Farris is a member and previous officer and board member of the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and immediate past board chair of Christian Care Communities, Inc. He has been active with numerous organizations in Kentucky focused on education and improving the lives of Kentucky residents.

Mr. Farris and his wife, Anne, have two adult children, Clay and Elizabeth.

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Farris join the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. He brings a level of experience and knowledge which makes him a valuable addition to our Board,” said Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President and CEO.

Community Trust Bancorp, (NASDAQ-CTBI), with assets of $4.2 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 69 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, four banking locations in Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, I
04:42pCOMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP INC /KY/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
04:29pCOMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. : Announces the Appointment of Franklin H. Farris,..
BU
01/31COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. : Declares Its Cash Dividend
BU
01/31COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP INC /KY/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
01/16COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/16COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP INC /KY/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
2018COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP : KY/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
2018COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP INC /KY/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
2018COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. : Declares Its Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 197 M
EBIT 2019 81,4 M
Net income 2019 61,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
P/E ratio 2020 12,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,85x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,73x
Capitalization 757 M
Chart COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean R. Hale Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Stumbo Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James R. Ramsey Independent Director
Charles J. Baird Director
M. Lynn Parrish Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.9.49%757
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 432
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.