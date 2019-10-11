Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. : Announces the Appointment of Ina Michelle “Missy” Matthews to the Board of Directors of Its Subsidiary, Community Trust Bank, Inc.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ina Michelle “Missy” Matthews to the Board of Directors of its subsidiary, Community Trust Bank, Inc.

Mrs. Matthews, a native of Letcher County, Kentucky, is the President of Childers Oil/Double Kwik, Whitesburg, Kentucky.

She is a graduate of Georgetown College with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Finance.

Mrs. Matthews is Chairman of the Letcher County Tourism and Convention Commission and Founder and President of the Eastern Kentucky Tourism Heritage Foundation.

She is married to Charles Matthews, Jr., and they have two sons, Eli and Isaac.

"We are very pleased to have Mrs. Matthews join the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bank, Inc. She brings a level of experience and knowledge which makes her a valuable addition to our Board," said Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President and CEO.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $4.4 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

