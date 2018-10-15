Log in
COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
Community West Bank Opens Full Service Branch Office in Paso Robles

10/15/2018

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares, (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank, today announced the opening of the Bank’s newest full-service branch office at 541 Spring Street in downtown Paso Robles.  The new branch replaces a Paso Robles business loan production office that opened last year.  This is the second branch office in San Luis Obispo County for Community West Bank, which has eight full-service branch offices from Westlake Village to Paso Robles. 

“It is with great pride that we open a full-service office in Paso Robles to serve north county businesses and families,” said Bill Filippin, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of Community West Bank.  “With so many locally-based community banks in San Luis Obispo County and throughout California’s Central Coast being acquired by large, non-local banks in recent years, we are very confident that our approach to banking will appeal to people who prefer the personal and responsive service that Community West Bank has been providing for almost 30 years.”

“We are excited to bring a beautiful new branch office to the corner of 6th and Spring Street, in the heart of Paso Robles,” said Regional President Jason Bietz, “and we have made a $2,000 contribution to the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association to help promote the many businesses that make the downtown area so vibrant.”

An experienced team of business bankers led by Julie Richardson, Vice President and Community Banking Manager, Karen Heisinger, Vice President and Relationship Manager, Jorge Avila, Customer Service Manager and Julie LaBarbera, Customer Service Assistant, provide a complete range of financial services at the branch, with a focus on commercial lending and deposit services, agribusiness financing and treasury management services. 

About Community West Bank

Community West Bank is the largest publicly traded and only community bank headquartered and serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with eight full-service banking branch offices in Goleta, Oxnard, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village.  Founded in 1989, the bank has grown to $865 million in assets.  Community West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC), a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California.  In April 2018, Community West was awarded a “Premier” rating by The Findley Reports.  For 50 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States.  In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.  For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations.  These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release.  It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

Contact: Martin E. Plourd, President and CEO
(805) 692-4382

CWBC logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
