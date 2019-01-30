Behind the Q3 Numbers: More and More Customers Trusting Commvault for Data Protection

Posted 01/29/2019 by Miranda Foster

Strong financial performance was the big news today as Commvault announced its 2019 third quarter fiscal year 2019 results. Our results are being driven by customers who recognize the power of our solutions. I want to take a minute to highlight several of our customers who are realizing tangible business benefits through new strategic offerings like Commvault Complete™ Backup and Recoveryand Commvault HyperScale™.

We are also seeing increased momentum as our channel strategy, go-to-market initiatives and alliance partnerships are starting to show positive traction. This is a direct result of significant sales and marketing resource moves in support of Commvault's partner-led strategy, with a material portion of field resources being re-deployed in support of partner routes to market.

In North America, the University of Central Florida is using Commvault and Microsoft Azure to modernize, automate and speed operations, allowing IT to turn its focus to high-value projects. With Commvault backup and recovery already in the University's data centers, when the time came to transition to Azure, Commvault and Microsoft helped the University to quickly and securely transfer a large amount of data to the cloud. By leveraging Azure Data Box for the migration, the team mitigated any impact on its network and users, saved time and cost, and launched its cloud strategy.

'We uploaded, copied, and synched our data management with Commvault using Azure Data Box in a third of the time it would have taken without it-and, we avoided risks to network performance or sensitive information,' said Bob Mello, IT Manager at University of Central Florida.

Our EMEA business performance in Q3 surpassed expectations with customers like DenizBank turning to Commvault to modernize its IT environment. The major pan-European Bank negotiated a three-year subscription deal to implement Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate and Commvault HyperScale™ to drive its business transformation and increase compliance with new national and international data management legislation.

'As Denizbank continually modernizes its services to best match our changing customer requirements, the business recognised the need to move to a virtual environment delivered through a subscription pricing structure that can flex to our specific business goals,' said Orhan Goksal, Advisor to the CEO of Denizbank.

The combined simplicity, cost reduction and support benefits we have seen from moving to Commvault Complete, along with the benefits of implementing Commvault HyperScale across all our technical environments, have provided powerful results.' - Omer Uyar, Director at Intertech, the IT arm and managed services division of DenizBank

'The combined simplicity, cost reduction and support benefits we have seen from moving to Commvault Complete, along with the benefits of implementing Commvault HyperScale across all our technical environments, have provided powerful results,' added Omer Uyar, Director at Intertech, (the IT arm and managed services division of DenizBank).

In Asia Pacific, customers are integrating with our robust partner network to achieve success with Commvault Complete. New Zealand customer Two Degrees Mobile Limited (2degrees)selected Commvault HyperScale Software with Commvault Complete --paired with HPE Apollo Storage -- to reduce total cost of ownership and minimize administrative time spent on patching. The joint solution also helped it simplify its IT environment and increase business agility.

'The telecommunications space is extremely competitive. There will always be plenty more we can do and plenty of opportunities to grow,' said Lisa Arthur, infrastructure manager, 2degrees. 'It's the job of IT to be constantly on the lookout for ways we can do things better and faster. The Commvault solution has removed complexity in our IT environment, lowered total cost of ownership, cut the amount of storage required and time spent on administration and, put simply, made our lives easier.'

Like DenizBank, Korean customer Dongbu Steelselected Commvault for a modernization project. The customer successfully deployed Commvault Complete to protect and recover all data stored on their servers, including databases from their enterprise resource planning solutions. Since implementing Commvault, the customer has reduced the hours associated with data protection, storage and data management operations. The daily backup of its ERP solutions and databases now completes in two hours compared to a previous best case of four hours. The time required for virtual server backup linked to Commvault IntelliSnap has been reduced by more than six times.

'As companies expand their business or grow in size, the amount of data that needs to be backed up and restored also increases,' said Park Joon-su, head of DB Inc.'s data center team, which manages Dongbu Steel's servers and databases. 'Commvault's solutions are not only easy to use, but also flexible and scalable. They provide a systematic and reliable backup and recovery platform for increased data capacity. In addition to configuring general servers and storage as backup appliances, Commvault's licensing approach -- which does not require a separate license purchase for this configuration -- is a significant cost savings compared to competitive solutions.'

These are just a few examples of how Commvault -- with our partner ecosystem -- helps customers meet difficult IT challenges and modernization requirements. Take a look at the resources below to get more information on some of our customers who are doing cool things with Commvault:

Miranda Foster

is the Senior Director, External Communications and provides strategic oversight for Commvault's worldwide press and influencer programs, which include the global analyst relations program, the broader influencer community and media relations.