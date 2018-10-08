Log in
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (CVLT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/08 08:28:28 pm
63.49 USD   -2.98%
07:43pCOMMVAULT : 4 Ways to Get Social at #CommvaultGO
PU
03:26pCOMMVAULT : Announces Earnings Release Date
PR
10/05COMMVAULT : Get Your Data Virtualization Fix at Commvault GO 2018
PU
CommVault : 4 Ways to Get Social at #CommvaultGO

10/08/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

Posted 10/08/2018 by Sally Jacobs

Want to get the inside track at #CommvaultGO? Make sure you join the Social Media conversation by using the hashtag #CommvaultGO. There are ways to get involved both at the show and as you follow remotely. On Wednesday, October 10th, theCUBE will broadcasting live from the GO Village -- tune in here.

1) Engage with our Commvault GO Social Media Ambassadors

Make sure you follow and engage with our Social Media Ambassadors - they will be providing key insights and perspectives throughout out show. Subscribe to our Social Media Ambassador Twitter listto stay up to date.

2) Be a Social Media Boss at Commvault GO….

Participating in the vibrant #CommvaultGO online conversation provides fresh insights and networking opportunities at the show - and by participating you could win incredible prizes.

We want your perspective on the who/what/when/where/why at the industry's stand-out event for those looking to leverage the latest innovations in and around data.

Our Commvault GO Social Media Boss contest will start Tuesday, October 9th and run through Thursday, October 11th. Make sure to use #CommvaultGO to be counted.

You'll have 3 chances to win during #CommvaultGO

  • Most Popular #CommvaultGO Tweet - 1 Prize, $100 Amazon Voucher
  • Most Influential Tweeter at #CommvaultGO - 2 Prizes, $100 Amazon Voucher
  • Most Active Participant on the #CommvaultGO Hashtag - 15 prizes, T Shirts (and bragging rights!)

3) Visit the #CommvaultGO Social Zone

At the Commvault GO Social Zone, you can connect with your fellow social media mavens, recharge your batteries, and connect with the Commvault GO social team. You'll also be able to check our social media wall for the latest highlights, including your social updates and leader board status!

4) Facebook Live at #CommvaultGO

This year #Commvault GO will be going Live on Facebook! We'll be interviewing analysts, customers, speakers, and key Commvault personnel on all the news from the show. With five different live streams planned you won't want to miss out. Join us at Facebook.com/Commvault at the following times (all times in CDT):

  • Tuesday, October 9th 4pm: Tech Field Day Technical Deep Dive
  • Tuesday, October 9th 5:15pm: Preview of #CommvaultGO & GO Village Sneak Peak
  • Wednesday, October 10th 11am: Reactions to Day 1 Keynote
  • Wednesday, October 10th 11:30am: Bill Nye the Science Guy
  • Thursday, October 11th 1pm: Catch Up on All the Show News
  • Thursday, October 11th 4pm: #CommvaultGO Review

The Commvault Social Media Team is ready to GO! Are you?

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 17:42:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 747 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 10,1 M
Finance 2019 539 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 229,61
P/E ratio 2020 81,80
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 2 993 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 75,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan G. Bunte Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Keith Geeslin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.24.65%2 993
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.08%859 837
RED HAT5.66%22 509
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC87.52%20 230
SPLUNK INC33.50%16 215
CITRIX SYSTEMS22.60%14 636
