CommVault : A Blueprint For Business Defined Transformation

09/27/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Posted 09/27/2018 by Chris Johnson

While many executives talk about transforming the business, I think it really comes down to business defined transformation, and that's why I'm excited to be presenting our story at the upcoming Commvault GO customer conference.

At 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 I'll be sharing our story of a successful journey (a journey that still continues) into business defined transformation when it comes to our data, and making sure this vital asset is recoverable and available to ensure business continuity - without interruption.

If you're looking for a blueprint to guide your digital and data transformation, I believe you will find value in this session. I'll be sharing how we defined our success criteria, and what I call the guiding desired outcomes that led us to stay true to our mission. While I know some organizations want to move quickly with more of a 'big bang' theory approach, I'll share why we believe a methodical, staged approach is actually a quicker path to real results (and we have proof of this).

So let me leave you with a final few words to entice you to join us: Transformation is never an episode; it is always a journey - your level of success has a lot to do with your level of confidence and what you have confidence in.

Intrigued so far? If so, be sure to join us while I share the story of our journey - where we started, where we've gone and where we plan to go next.

See you in Nashville, Tenn.

Be sure to register for Commvault GO. There's still time.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 14:01:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 747 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 10,1 M
Finance 2019 539 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 244,21
P/E ratio 2020 87,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capitalization 3 183 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 75,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan G. Bunte Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Keith Geeslin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.32.86%3 183
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.57%877 627
RED HAT12.09%24 045
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC107.29%21 836
SPLUNK INC40.51%17 224
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.14%15 096
