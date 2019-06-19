Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommVault Systems, Inc.    CVLT

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/19 10:22:30 am
48.385 USD   -0.18%
10:04aCOMMVAULT : Pride, Respect and Equality
PU
10:04aCOMMVAULT : Celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month at Commvault
PU
06/18COMMVAULT : Deepfakes - Protecting Your Information and the Truth
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CommVault : Celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month at Commvault

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:04am EDT

Posted 06/19/2019 by Jesper Helt

This month Commvault is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month, a month dedicated to equality and diversity around the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. This year, the recognition is especially impactful, as we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the demonstrations. Additionally, several of our key markets, including India, have passed significant legislation in favor of LGBTQ rights.

Pride Month allows us to reflect on the way we embrace Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) in the workplace. D&I is more than just a check mark on a list of Human Resources deliverables; it is the backbone to all that we do at Commvault. Why? Because we truly care about the experience of our employees and that every one of us can bring our whole self to work. It is critical that each and every Vaulter feels accepted and included during their day to day and why one of our core values is to 'Treat Others As THEY Would Like To Be Treated.'

Embracing D&I is a key ingredient to our success. Diversity increases employee engagement. An emphasis on inclusivity breeds innovation because great perspectives can come from

anyone, any time and anywhere. Our belief that what makes us different makes us strong is essential to our company's performance and continued growth.

We are on our way to hiring a Head of Diversity and Inclusion who will report directly to me. The person will bring thought leadership to the role and create company-wide programs sustaining our D&I efforts.

At Commvault, everyone matters. We encourage everyone to be an ambassador of equality and inclusion. Inclusivity is ingrained in our Culture Trilogy. Pride Month is a reminder about why this is so important to our business and to our lives, which is why my kids presented me with a very special Father's Day gift this year (see photo above)!

Jesper Helt
is Commvault's Chief Human Resources Officer, overseeing our people agenda and the quest to nurture happiness at work as a sustainable way of stimulating continuous innovation. Jesper joined Commvault in 2014.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 14:03:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
10:04aCOMMVAULT : Pride, Respect and Equality
PU
10:04aCOMMVAULT : Celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month at Commvault
PU
06/18COMMVAULT : Deepfakes - Protecting Your Information and the Truth
PU
06/18COMMVAULT : Named 2019 HPE Technology Partner of the Year for Storage Solutions
PR
06/14COMMVAULT : says new leadership team boosts Australia, NZ business
AQ
06/14COMMVAULT : and Jeddah University sign collaboration agreement
AQ
06/13MORE FROM CISCO LIVE! : It's Connected, Cloud and Cognitive
PU
06/13COMMVAULT : UAE's Emirates Steel accelerates digital roadmap with Commvault
AQ
06/11LATEST FROM CISCO LIVE : Putting the ‘It' in the Multi-Cloud Approach
PU
06/09COMMVAULT : Emirates Steel implements Commvault HyperScale
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 722 M
EBIT 2020 103 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M
Finance 2020 389 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 94,76
P/E ratio 2021 65,81
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Capitalization 2 164 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Alan G. Bunte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.-18.77%2 101
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.80%918 312
RED HAT6.06%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.83%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.55.36%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About