CommVault : Celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month at Commvault

Posted 06/19/2019 by Jesper Helt

This month Commvault is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month, a month dedicated to equality and diversity around the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. This year, the recognition is especially impactful, as we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the demonstrations. Additionally, several of our key markets, including India, have passed significant legislation in favor of LGBTQ rights.

Pride Month allows us to reflect on the way we embrace Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) in the workplace. D&I is more than just a check mark on a list of Human Resources deliverables; it is the backbone to all that we do at Commvault. Why? Because we truly care about the experience of our employees and that every one of us can bring our whole self to work. It is critical that each and every Vaulter feels accepted and included during their day to day and why one of our core values is to 'Treat Others As THEY Would Like To Be Treated.' Embracing D&I is a key ingredient to our success. Diversity increases employee engagement. An emphasis on inclusivity breeds innovation because great perspectives can come from

anyone, any time and anywhere. Our belief that what makes us different makes us strong is essential to our company's performance and continued growth.

We are on our way to hiring a Head of Diversity and Inclusion who will report directly to me. The person will bring thought leadership to the role and create company-wide programs sustaining our D&I efforts.

At Commvault, everyone matters. We encourage everyone to be an ambassador of equality and inclusion. Inclusivity is ingrained in our Culture Trilogy. Pride Month is a reminder about why this is so important to our business and to our lives, which is why my kids presented me with a very special Father's Day gift this year (see photo above)!

is Commvault's Chief Human Resources Officer, overseeing our people agenda and the quest to nurture happiness at work as a sustainable way of stimulating continuous innovation. Jesper joined Commvault in 2014.