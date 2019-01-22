CommVault : Championing the Case for Privacy

Posted 01/22/2019 by Chris Powell

Jan. 28 is Data Privacy Day - and despite all the advances the tech industry has made over the years, the reality is this: our private information is still at risk. Data Privacy Day is an international effort to empower individuals and business to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust. It shines the spotlight on the outreach efforts of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) regarding greater privacy awareness and education. NCSA also educates consumers on how they can own their online presences and encourages businesses to adopt global online safety, security and privacy practices.

At Commvault, we take the issue of data privacy extremely seriously and our solutions provide our customers with ways to protect and recover their data in the event of compromise. We think data privacy is so important that we have signed on as a Data Privacy Champion in support of NCSA. We encourage a culture of privacy throughout our company, just as we encourage our customers to engage in good data privacy practices.

We are planning a series of activities to raise Data Privacy Day awareness with our customers, partners and influencers. Watch for a series of blogs from our solution group and lots of Twitter polls with ideas on how you can keep your data private. Our partner marketers will be reaching out to our partner ecosystem with reminders of the data privacy resources Commvault can provide.

There's still time for you to join the Data Privacy Champions before Data Protection Day. As tech industry professionals, it's our responsibility to keep data safe, protected and private. Join the effort, stay safe out there and be #PrivacyAware.

As a member of Commvault's executive leadership team, Chris Powell brings more than two decades of business acumen and management experience to Commvault as Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.