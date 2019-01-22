Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommVault Systems, Inc.    CVLT

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (CVLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 02:16:33 pm
62.58 USD   +0.08%
2014COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CommVault : Championing the Case for Privacy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:59pm EST

Posted 01/22/2019 by Chris Powell

Jan. 28 is Data Privacy Day - and despite all the advances the tech industry has made over the years, the reality is this: our private information is still at risk. Data Privacy Day is an international effort to empower individuals and business to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust. It shines the spotlight on the outreach efforts of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) regarding greater privacy awareness and education. NCSA also educates consumers on how they can own their online presences and encourages businesses to adopt global online safety, security and privacy practices.

At Commvault, we take the issue of data privacy extremely seriously and our solutions provide our customers with ways to protect and recover their data in the event of compromise. We think data privacy is so important that we have signed on as a Data Privacy Champion in support of NCSA. We encourage a culture of privacy throughout our company, just as we encourage our customers to engage in good data privacy practices.

We are planning a series of activities to raise Data Privacy Day awareness with our customers, partners and influencers. Watch for a series of blogs from our solution group and lots of Twitter polls with ideas on how you can keep your data private. Our partner marketers will be reaching out to our partner ecosystem with reminders of the data privacy resources Commvault can provide.

There's still time for you to join the Data Privacy Champions before Data Protection Day. As tech industry professionals, it's our responsibility to keep data safe, protected and private. Join the effort, stay safe out there and be #PrivacyAware.

As a member of Commvault's executive leadership team, Chris Powell brings more than two decades of business acumen and management experience to Commvault as Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 18:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
01:59pCOMMVAULT : Championing the Case for Privacy
PU
01/21COMMVAULT : Two Decades of Commvault/Microsoft Workshops Equal 20 Years of Impac..
PU
01/17COMMVAULT : Where AWS Backup Fits in the Data Protection Market
PU
01/16COMMVAULT : Don't Get Left Behind – Transform Your Data Protection With Ma..
PU
01/16COMMVAULT : How To Accelerate Your Digital Transformation With Commvault And Cis..
PU
01/16COMMVAULT : Asigra Ranked Number One Cloud Backup Enabler in 2019 Report by Back..
AQ
01/15COMMVAULT : Enables Any Application And Any Cloud At Any Scale With Automation A..
PR
01/09COMMVAULT : Announces fiscal 2019 third quarter earnings release date
AQ
01/07COMMVAULT : You Say You Want a Resolution?
PU
01/07COMMVAULT : Announces Earnings Release Date
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 715 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 4,88 M
Finance 2019 537 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 384,80
P/E ratio 2020 58,58
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Capitalization 2 894 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 72,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan G. Bunte Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Keith Geeslin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.5.82%2 894
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.05%826 806
RED HAT-0.07%31 023
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.90%21 552
SPLUNK INC15.14%17 840
CITRIX SYSTEMS6.13%14 654
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.