CommVault : Don’t Miss Our Influencer Community at Commvault GO

Posted 09/21/2018 by Miranda Foster

In just a couple of weeks, we will be at Commvault GO! It's amazing how time flies, but we're incredibly excited about finalizing the event details and, ultimately, welcoming our customers, partners and influencers to an incredible event in the wonderful city of Nashville, Tenn.

One of the hallmarks of Commvault GO has always been the strong attendance from our analyst and blogger community, and 2018 is no different. At GO our influencers don't just attend, they participate to share their insights with our attendees.

Across the two-day program there are 15 industry influencer sessions that give attendees the opportunity to hear from the trusted industry analyst community and learn best practices for their data strategies.

All of these sessions are directly aligned to what we know is top of mind for our customers. You'll hear from experts at IDC, Forrester and Enterprise Strategy Group. George Crump, a fellow Texan and data nerd, will give a two-pronged advisory session on disaster recovery, as well as a third breakout session on GDPR. For attendees who have recovery readiness concerns, Forrester's Naveen Chhabra - and author of the Forrester Wave for Business Continuity - will share best practices for how to best prepare your organization for the recovery needs of the future.

Here is a full list of everything you can expect.

Wednesday, Oct. 10:

2 - 2:45 p.m.: IDC Brian Clarke - Price Matters: Understand Your Options - Panel Discussion with Brian Clarke

2 - 2:45 p.m.: IDC Phil Goodwin - Leveraging Cloud and Commvault for Data Protection Best Practices

3:15 - 4 p.m.: Forrester Dave Bartoletti - It's Hybrid Cloud Go Time!

3:15 - 4 p.m.: IDC Archana Venkatraman - Becoming Data-Driven in the Era of Multicloud and GDPR

4 - 4:45 p.m.: ESG Edwin Yuen - The Impacts of Digital Transformation and Cloud on Data Protection

4:45 - 5:30 p.m.: Storage Swiss George Crump - Workshop Creating A Disaster Recovery Plan for the Agile Data Center - Part 1

Thursday, Oct. 11:

11:30 - 12:15 p.m.: Storage Swiss George Crump - Workshop Creating A Disaster Recovery Plan for the Agile Data Center - Part 2

11:30 - 12:15 p.m.: Forrester Naveen Chhabra - Recovery Readiness

12:15 - 1 p.m.: Forrester Lauren Nelson - Tackle Your Cloud Migration Challenge

12:15 - 1 p.m.: IDC Duncan Brown - Did the GDPR meteor strike? Extinction events & new beginnings in the post GDPR era.

1 - 2 p.m.: Storage Swiss George Crump - Data Privacy - How to Manage Data in the GDPR Era

2 - 2:45 p.m.: IDC Archana Venkatraman - Scale-Out Technologies: Meeting the requirements of Ever-Growing Data

2 - 2:45 p.m: ESG Edwin Yuen - The Impacts of Digital Transformation and Cloud on Data Protection

So register to attend not only sessions from our industry analysts, but also all of your Commvault GO sessions. We hope you're excited as we are to get to Nashville.

Miranda Foster

provides strategic oversight for Commvault's worldwide influencer program, which includes the global analyst relations program, the broader influencer community and bloggers.