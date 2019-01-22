CommVault : Dongbu Steel Uses Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery To Enhance Backup Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive, the cloud and data management across any hybrid environment, today announced that Dongbu Steel has chosen Commvault for their Advanced Backup Infrastructure Project, a next generation IT infrastructure project to refresh servers, networks and storage. Dongbu Steel has successfully deployed Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery to back up and recover all data stored on their servers, including databases from their enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

With Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery Software, Dongbu Steel is well-positioned to modernize their data environment. Designed to meet the needs of any size business, Commvault's solution covers workloads across all locations, wherever they are located. It also includes disaster recovery and data protection capabilities to addresses customer scale and complexity challenges.

After implementing Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery Software in November 2017, Dongbu Steel reports reduced hours associated with data protection, storage and data management operations. The daily backup of its ERP solutions and databases now completes in two hours compared to a previous best case of four hours and the time required for virtual server backup linked to Commvault IntelliSnap has been reduced by more than six times.

Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery Software also supports PostgreSQL, an open source relational database management system, making it possible for easy configuration of complex script backup methods via an intuitive UI. Additionally, a single console based on the Korean graphical user interface greatly enhances backup efficiency for Dongbu Steel.

"As companies expand their business or grow in size, the amount of data that needs to be backed up and restored also increases," said Park Joon-su, head of DB Inc's data center team, which manages Dongbu Steel's servers and databases. "Commvault's solutions are not only easy to use, but also flexible and scalable. They provide a systematic and reliable backup and recovery platform for increased data capacity. In addition to configuring general servers and storage as backup appliances, Commvault's licensing approach, which does not require a separate license purchase for this configuration, is a significant cost savings compared to third-party solutions."

"As the value of data continues to increase, data protection is becoming more important than ever. Commvault will continue to support our customers and help them navigate their increasingly complex data environment," said Mokdong Ko, Korea Country Manager, Commvault.

Dongbu Steel recognizes Commvault's ability to support its needs in maximizing stability and data management efficiency.

