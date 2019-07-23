Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommVault Systems, Inc.    CVLT

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CommVault : Multi-Cloud Disaster Recovery in the Modern World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Posted 07/23/2019 by Keith Townsend

With challenges such as integrating Kubernetes, serverless architectures and continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) into current operations, why is backup a CTO-level consideration?

If your existing data protection company focuses only on backup and recovery, you are doing your organization a disservice. Today's data protection landscape goes far beyond backup and recovery. Enterprise customers are leveraging data protection solutions to power CI/CD, make data available to Kubernetes and serverless landscapes, and to leverage public cloud for analytics/machine learning (ML). With all that said, the most immediate benefit of modern data protection remains modern disaster recovery.

Defining disaster recovery

What exactly is modern disaster recovery? I participated in a recent webinar, now on-demand, with Penny Gralewski and I started with answering that fundamental question. Whether discussing classic disaster recovery or a modern approach, disaster recovery begins with a business continuity program. Organizations must determine what's an IT-specific task, such as recovering from a single set of malware-infected servers to recovering from a natural disaster that impacts not only the data center but standard business operations.

After establishing a common taxonomy, it's essential to understand the base capability that data protection solutions provide to modern disaster recovery strategies. Modern data protection acts as a democratizing force for creating a new disaster recovery policy.

With modern data protection, organizations now can create and implement policies based on recovery time objectives (RTO) and recovery point objectives (RPO) that were only achievable for an elite class of IT budgets. Organizations have the tools to provide advanced policies without an enormous increase in associated cost.

New baseline cloud features

Some of these new baseline features include the capability to recover not only to remote processing facilities but also to the public cloud. Using the public cloud as a backup target offers more than a new bunker site for cold data. Modern solutions enable the orchestration of the recovery of data and operating systems to cloud instances.

The ability to restore a Windows or Linux system to a public cloud provider such as AWS or Azure results in the ability to offer warm RTO times that previously required dedicated remote data center services. Restoration isn't limited to the public cloud. Partnerships are created between data protection companies and managed service providers to enable turnkey disaster recovery operations. These turnkey solutions simplify recovery and failback.

Modern solutions reduce the time required to test the disaster recovery solution. Organizations now have the base capability to recover clones of production into an isolated public cloud environment. Except for testing business connection such as payment processing, business process teams can now connect to a disaster recovery compartment in a public cloud provider and test all business functions of a disaster recovery application.

Secondary use cases

It's the ability to recover in public cloud, virtually at will, that enables additional use cases. As a regular part of the backup process, IT shops provide data scientists with the base capability to ingest massive amounts of data. Take data analytics as an example. Data center operators can now offer thousands of GPU based instances as inference engines against data lakes powered by backup systems. Modern data protection platforms leverage deduplication to shuttle data from on-premises solutions to public cloud providers.

There are application benefits as well. Application developers can request full copies of production data to test new application architectures or develop CI/CD workflows without impacting the production environment.

Want to learn more? Watch the on-demand webinar 'Harnessing Multi-Cloud Disaster Recovery ' as Commvault's Penny Gralewski and I share use cases from our long IT careers on how disaster recovery has benefited from the modern features of data protection solutions.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 14:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
10:15aCOMMVAULT : Multi-Cloud Disaster Recovery in the Modern World
PU
07/22READY, SET, GO GREEN : In Your Home and Life, Now and in the Future
PU
07/17COMMVAULT : 5 Tips for Office 365 Backup and Recovery
PU
07/16COMMVAULT : Should You Go Plastic Free or Be a Plastic Pragmatist Instead?
PU
07/15COMMVAULT : Meet Commvault at Microsoft Inspire
PU
07/15COMMVAULT : Doing Business With Commvault Has Never Been Simpler
PU
07/15COMMVAULT : Unveils Simplest, Most Profitable Partner Program In Company History
PR
07/10COMMVAULT : 5 Tips for Office 365 Backup and Recovery
PU
07/10COMMVAULT : Announces fiscal 2020 first quarter earnings release date
AQ
07/08COMMVAULT : Sustainability Is My Jam and I'll Take It in a Reusable Container Pl..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 723 M
EBIT 2020 104 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M
Finance 2020 398 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 94,2x
P/E ratio 2021 59,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
EV / Sales2021 2,48x
Capitalization 2 261 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,33  $
Last Close Price 50,17  $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Alan G. Bunte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.-15.10%2 261
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.51%1 058 020
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.03%32 611
SPLUNK INC32.28%20 829
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.67.71%20 420
SYNOPSYS60.24%20 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group