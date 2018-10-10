Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommVault Systems, Inc.    CVLT

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (CVLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CommVault : Partner Xchange Changes the Conversation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 06:58am CEST

Posted 10/10/2018 by Owen Taraniuk

Commvault GO 2018 included a new element - our first Partner Xchange Day.More than 300 attendees representing 117 partners joined us in Nashville to have a two-way conversation about how Commvault is transforming into a partner-centric organization.

In a highlight for many, Bob Hammerand Al Bunte shared their insights on Commvault's transformation during an informal fireside chat. Bob explained how you can't become a partner-centric company unless you invest in partner resources. To that end, we have increased the number of channel people, processes and programs - resulting in a massive shift in investment and support. We recruited a new leadership team filled with channel know-how and levels of expertise to support our partners. Finally, they talked about Commvault's evolving efforts and messaging on packaging, pricing and delivery channels - and how partners can continue to expect more from us.

Ron Miiller, SVP of Worldwide Sales, confirmed the changing culture of Commvault's sales organization, an important topic for everyone in the room. While the sales journey is complex, it starts with listening to partners, understanding every unique business model and figuring out how to partner in the most effective way. By adding headcount and redirecting parts of the sales engine to partner revenue streams, the sales team will continue to evolve toward our partner first culture.

Getting to Market has Never Been Easier

The session then shifted to Routes to Market strategy, as the partner leadership team explained their specific roles in terms of partner engagement and support.

  • Scott Strubel, VP Worldwide Channels
    The sales team is dedicating efforts to deliver more leads to partners in the next year than in the history of the company. In turn, partners need to turn those leads into pipeline revenue. Scott encouraged partners to access resources such as the Partner Portal and the Channel Wave newsletter.
  • Wenceslao Lada, VP Worldwide Alliances
    The alliances team is concentrating on delivering market transactions, value solutions and go-to-market alignment with partners. Wenceslao urged partners to use Commvault solutions to address customer requirements to optimize resources and be faster to market. Together we can show a powerful ecosystem that will capture more business in the marketplace.
  • Carmen Sorice III, VP Worldwide Route Services
    Partner Growth Services is the machine to enable partner growth: it strikes the balance between automated self service capabilities and maniacal support. This team will deliver powerful simplicity - with a killer portfolio of enablement, demand generation and win rates you can sell to your customers.
  • Natalie Mead, VP Worldwide Alliance Architecture Group
    According to Natalie, every superhero needs a sidekick, and the Technical Services team is it. Technical Services engineers support global alliances, solution providers, global system integrators, service providers and build joint architecture with development, CTO, Solution groups, marketing and enablement. Natalie wowed the crowd with her Quote Tool demonstration that showed the ease of use of this new partner resource.

Partnerships Begin and End with Great People

This year, Commvault moved to a model where we have aligned significant resources to partner support. This partner driven model wasn't in our DNA, but we knew that to support our partners; we had to change our philosophy. We looked for great leaders who understand this market on a global and regional level. We changed the way we are doing business. This isn't a one-off change - it's a long-term engagement to grow our partnership ecosystem to create sizable deals. In the words of Al Bunte: 'It has to be a partnership; it has to work from both of us. You expect more from us; we expect you to sell.'

Let's keep the conversation going.

Owen Taraniuk
is Commvault's VP of WW Partnerships and Market Development.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 04:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
06:58aCOMMVAULT : Partner Xchange Changes the Conversation
PU
10/09COMMVAULT : Rural Servicios Informáticos to Manage Complete 'Data Lifecycles' wi..
PR
10/09COMMVAULT : Unveils New Appliances to Extend the Power of Scale-Out Data Managem..
PR
10/09COMMVAULT : And NetApp Expand Partnership To Offer Powerfully Simple Backup And ..
PR
10/09COMMVAULT : And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner To Bring Seamless Backup And ..
PR
10/09COMMVAULT : Announces as-a-Service Portfolio for Commvault : Complete Backup and..
PR
10/09SOLVING ONE OF THE CIO'S MOST PRESSI : Knowing What Data They Have Across the En..
PR
10/09COMMVAULT : Resets Industry Benchmark for Software Interaction in Data Managemen..
PR
10/08COMMVAULT : 4 Ways to Get Social at #CommvaultGO
PU
10/08COMMVAULT : Announces Earnings Release Date
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Commvault Systems' (CVLT) CEO Bob Hammer on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
07/24CommVault Systems beats by $0.09, misses on revenue 
07/23Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/19CommVault names two board members in Elliott agreement 
06/16VENTURE CAPITAL DEALS OF THE WEEK : Space Catapult Edition 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 747 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 10,1 M
Finance 2019 539 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 220,56
P/E ratio 2020 78,58
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 2 875 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 75,3 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan G. Bunte Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Keith Geeslin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.19.73%2 918
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.32%850 022
RED HAT2.23%22 172
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC78.58%19 149
SPLUNK INC25.76%15 396
CITRIX SYSTEMS20.98%14 491
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.