CommVault : Partner Xchange Changes the Conversation

Posted 10/10/2018 by Owen Taraniuk

Commvault GO 2018 included a new element - our first Partner Xchange Day.More than 300 attendees representing 117 partners joined us in Nashville to have a two-way conversation about how Commvault is transforming into a partner-centric organization.

In a highlight for many, Bob Hammerand Al Bunte shared their insights on Commvault's transformation during an informal fireside chat. Bob explained how you can't become a partner-centric company unless you invest in partner resources. To that end, we have increased the number of channel people, processes and programs - resulting in a massive shift in investment and support. We recruited a new leadership team filled with channel know-how and levels of expertise to support our partners. Finally, they talked about Commvault's evolving efforts and messaging on packaging, pricing and delivery channels - and how partners can continue to expect more from us.

Ron Miiller, SVP of Worldwide Sales, confirmed the changing culture of Commvault's sales organization, an important topic for everyone in the room. While the sales journey is complex, it starts with listening to partners, understanding every unique business model and figuring out how to partner in the most effective way. By adding headcount and redirecting parts of the sales engine to partner revenue streams, the sales team will continue to evolve toward our partner first culture.