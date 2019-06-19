Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommVault Systems, Inc.    CVLT

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/19 10:22:06 am
48.395 USD   -0.15%
10:04aCOMMVAULT : Pride, Respect and Equality
PU
10:04aCOMMVAULT : Celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month at Commvault
PU
06/18COMMVAULT : Deepfakes - Protecting Your Information and the Truth
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CommVault : Pride, Respect and Equality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:04am EDT

Posted 06/19/2019 by Sanjay Mirchandani

Fifty years ago, just 50 miles away from our New Jersey headquarters, the Stonewall Riots sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ community that continue to ripple throughout the world today - sometimes positively, sometimes not.

At Commvault, we celebrate Pride and continue to foster diversity and inclusion. In thinking about this blog, it wasn't as a CEO. It was as a global citizen hoping for more humanity, equality and civility - not just for our friends and colleagues here, but for everyone around the world.

So, on behalf of Commvault, I would like to thank everyone who stood up to adversity before, during and after Stonewall, and to the injustices that unfortunately continue today. Your commitment and sacrifice will always be honored and appreciated here.

And, while we should never limit Pride just to a month, I encourage you to be supportive of a colleague, friend or family member, take part in a Pride event, or support a local LGBTQ organization like Garden State Equality.

Everyone can make a difference, so be good to each other.

A true customer-driven CEO, Sanjay Mirchandani is passionate about delivering technology solutions that positively impact the business and lives of customers. With more than 30 years in leadership roles, he champions the importance of diversity in the workplace and is a father of two adult daughters.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 14:03:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
10:04aCOMMVAULT : Pride, Respect and Equality
PU
10:04aCOMMVAULT : Celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month at Commvault
PU
06/18COMMVAULT : Deepfakes - Protecting Your Information and the Truth
PU
06/18COMMVAULT : Named 2019 HPE Technology Partner of the Year for Storage Solutions
PR
06/14COMMVAULT : says new leadership team boosts Australia, NZ business
AQ
06/14COMMVAULT : and Jeddah University sign collaboration agreement
AQ
06/13MORE FROM CISCO LIVE! : It's Connected, Cloud and Cognitive
PU
06/13COMMVAULT : UAE's Emirates Steel accelerates digital roadmap with Commvault
AQ
06/11LATEST FROM CISCO LIVE : Putting the ‘It' in the Multi-Cloud Approach
PU
06/09COMMVAULT : Emirates Steel implements Commvault HyperScale
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 722 M
EBIT 2020 103 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M
Finance 2020 389 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 94,76
P/E ratio 2021 65,81
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Capitalization 2 164 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Alan G. Bunte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.-18.77%2 101
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.80%918 312
RED HAT6.06%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.83%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.55.36%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About