CommVault : The Healthcare Agenda at Commvault GO 2018

Posted 10/02/2018 by Monty Zarrouk

Commvault GO is less than two weeks away and we're ready to show our customers, partners and colleagues how Commvault can help them better manage and protect health data across their enterprise through a successful digital transformation.

Whether you're attending Commvault GO 2018 for networking, education or technology inspiration, the healthcare program at the conference provides healthcare IT pros with an opportunity to meet with peers and industry experts to discuss key business challenges, and develop strategies to overcome them with technology. From keynote speakers and panel discussions to breakout sessions and demos, there will be powerful insights for everyone.

So as you build out your conference schedule, don't forget to include the Healthcare Industry Professional Luncheon (Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.), healthcare-focused breakout sessions and customer panels featuring healthcare IT professionals from leading provider organizations.

Warning: you will experience severe regrets if you don't register for Commvault GO 2018! Join us in Nashville Oct. 9-11 as we talk data transformation, cloud migration and cybersecurity in healthcare. Register today (there are limited places left!).

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Join Michael Feld, Interim CTO and Jim Hoyer, Director of Technical Services at Temple University Health System to hear about their digital data transformation journey.

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Title: 'A Roadmap for Healthcare Digital Transformation'

Come hear our partner Ed Ricks, Healthcare Director, Sirius Computer Solutions discuss how healthcare organizations manage digital transformation, eliminate data silos and incorporate cloud into its data management strategy with Commvault.

Time: 12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Title: 'Reducing the Complexity of the Data Center to Unlock the Power of Your Data'

Join Mike Leonard, Senior Director, Healthcare at Commvault to hear about the trends and challenges most commonly faced by healthcare organizations and how Commvault can help you address them.

Time: 12 - 12:45 p.m.

Title: 'Data Management for the Data-Driven Healthcare Era'

Learn from our customer Cerner how to increase scale, capacity and simplicity using Commvault's ContentStore MailServer.

Time: 12:15 - 1 p.m.

Title: 'Still Journaling with Microsoft Exchange? Here's How to Simplify and Scale'

Come hear Wilson To, Ph.D., Head of Worldwide Healthcare Business Development, AWS and Michael Passe, IS Manager, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center discuss how healthcare organizations are leveraging Amazon's AWS Cloud to enforce lifecycle management, employ cost-effective, scalable storage and un-trap data for operational and quality insights.

Time: 2 - 2:45 p.m.

Title: 'Store, Protect and Optimize Your Healthcare Data on AWS'

Join Michael Catrini, CTO, UConn Health to hear about the work his organization is doing to achieve its goal of eliminating their data center, and how the power of Commvault is being leveraged to make that happen.

Time: 2 - 2:45 p.m.

Title: 'Dismantling the Data Center with Commvault'

Come hear Scott Richert, CTO, Mercy Technology Services talk about its unique journey of digital transformation as the IT arm of Mercy, a 40-plus hospital health system, and how that journey has helped the organization become a nationally recognized innovator and leader in healthcare IT.

Time: 3:15 - 4 p.m.

Title: 'Digital Transformation: From Strategic Vision to Value Delivery'

Learn from Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation and COOLSPIRiT how Commvault has helped the Trust with a complete healthcare data management solution for its business and clinical data, across its Nutanix platform.

Time: 3:15 - 4 p.m.

Title: 'Simplifying Data Protection and Delivering Resilience for Modern Healthcare'

Join a panel of Commvault healthcare customers featuring John Hopkins, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and University of Leicester as they discuss their strategies for advancing data management within the healthcare enterprise.

Time: 4 - 4:45 p.m.

Title: 'Healthcare Data Management'

Come join Duane Fafard, Healthcare Solution Architect, HPE to hear about the need for healthcare organizations to adopt a flexible hybrid IT strategy leveraging the intelligent edge and finding the balance between the data center and the cloud.

Time: 4:45 - 5:30 p.m.

Title: 'Healthcare in the Age of Digital Transformation'

Thursday, Oct. 11

Join your peers and the Commvault healthcare leadership team for an exclusive luncheon and healthcare customer panel featuring Denver Health CIO, Mercy Technology Services CTO, UConn Health CTO, and Temple University Health System acting CTO.

Healthcare Industry Professionals Luncheon

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Presidential Ballroom A

Come hear Steve Sears, Director of Cloud & Virtualization Services at Johns Hopkins and Charlie Butler, Azure Principal Solution Specialist, Microsoft about cloud adoption strategies for healthcare organizations.

Time: 2 - 2:45 p.m.

Title: '5 Questions to Answer before Moving Healthcare Data to the Cloud'

Join Erik Milham, Service Delivery Manager at Sirius Computer Solutions, as he details his experience coordinating responses to ransomware attacks as an IT director in the healthcare industry.

Time: 2 - 2:30 p.m. (mini-theater)

Title: 'Under Siege: Behind the Scenes of a Ransomware Attack Response'

Come hear Orlando Health share the critical factors that led to its decision to select scale out as the right technology to achieve its backup and disaster recovery objectives.

Time: 3:15 - 4 p.m.

Title: 'Insight into a Customer's Scale-Out Story'

Learn from our partners Pure Storage and Inland Northwest Health Services (INHS) how the integrated, high-performance solution for healthcare from Commvault and Pure Storage helps healthcare organizations manage and store data across the continuum of care in order to deliver efficient, quality patient care.

Time: 3:15 - 4 p.m.

Title: 'High-Performance Healthcare Data Management'

Join Mike Leonard, Senior Director, Healthcare at Commvault to hear about the trends and challenges most commonly faced by healthcare organizations and how Commvault can help you address them.

Time: 4:30 - 5 p.m.

Title: 'Data Management for the Data-Driven Healthcare Era (Repeat)'

Still aren't excited about Commvault GO? Check out this video from Leonard below:

Monty Zarrouk

leads Commvault's worldwide healthcare solutions marketing team. He has more than two decades of experience in product marketing, go-to-market strategy, inbound/outbound marketing, product messaging and positioning in IT industry with the last decade in health information technology.