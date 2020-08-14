Commvault : 2020 Annual Meeting Proxy Card

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. will be held on

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time virtually via the internet at http://ir.commvault.com/annual-meeting.

To vote during the virtual meeting, you must verify your identity as a stockholder.

Please have the information that is printed on the shaded bar located on the reverse side of this form available.

Important notice regarding the Internet availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The material is available at: www.investorvote.com/CVLT

Small steps make an impact.

Help the environment by consenting to receive electronic

delivery, sign up at www.investorvote.com/CVLT

q IF VOTING BY MAIL, SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

REVOCABLE PROXY - COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. + Annual Meeting of Stockholders August 27, 2020 Proxy Solicited by Board of Directors

The undersigned does hereby appoint Sanjay Mirchandani, Brian Carolan and Warren H. Mondschein, and each of them, with full power of substitution, as Proxies to vote, as directed on this card, or, if not so directed, in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations, all shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. held of record by the undersigned at the close of business on July 6, 2020 and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. to be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, Thursday, August 27, 2020 virtually via the internet at http://ir.commvault.com/annual-meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, and to vote, in their discretion, upon such other matters as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

You are encouraged to specify your choices by marking the appropriate boxes, but you need not mark any boxes if you wish to vote in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations. The Proxies cannot vote your shares unless you sign and return this card.

THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED IN THE MANNER DIRECTED HEREIN. IF NO DIRECTION IS MADE, THIS PROXY WILL BE VOTED FOR THE ELECTION OF ALL NOMINEES UNDER PROPOSAL 1 AND FOR PROPOSALS 2, 3, 4 AND 5.

PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTE BY TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET OR

COMPLETE, DATE, SIGN, AND MAIL THIS PROXY CARD PROMPTLY

IN THE ENCLOSED POSTAGE-PAID ENVELOPE.

(Continued, and to be marked, dated and signed, on the other side)

Non-Voting Items