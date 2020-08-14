Log in
Commvault : 2020 Annual Meeting Proxy Card

08/14/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Using a black ink pen, mark your votes with an X as shown in this example.

Please do not write outside the designated areas.

Your vote matters - here's how to vote!

You may vote online or by phone instead of mailing this card.

Votes submitted electronically must be received by 3:00 a.m., ET, on August 27, 2020.

Online

Go to www.investorvote.com/CVLT or scan the QR code - login details are located in the shaded bar below.

Phone

Call toll free 1-800-652-VOTE (8683) within the USA, US territories and Canada

Save paper, time and money!

Sign up for electronic delivery at

www.investorvote.com/CVLT

2020 Annual Meeting Proxy Card

q IF VOTING BY MAIL, SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

  • Proposals - THEBOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THEELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND "FOR" PROPOSALS 2, 3, 4 AND 5.

1. Election of Directors:

+

For

Against Abstain

For

Against Abstain

For

Against

Abstain

01 - R. Todd Bradley

02 - Charles Moran

03 - Allison Pickens

04 - Arlen Shenkman

For

Against Abstain

For

Against

Abstain

2. Approve amendments to the Company's articles of incorporation

3. Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young as independent public

to de-classify the Board of Directors.

accountants for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

4. Approve amendment providing additional shares for grant under Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan.

6. In the discretion of the Proxies named herein, the Proxies are authorized to vote upon such other matters as may properly come before the meeting (or any adjournment or postponement thereof).

5. Approve, by non-binding vote, the Company's executive compensation.

  • Authorized Signatures - This section must be completed for your vote to count. Please date and sign below.

Note: Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or guardian, please give full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by a duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by an authorized person.

Date (mm/dd/yyyy) - Please print date below.

Signature 1 - Please keep signature within the box.

Signature 2 - Please keep signature within the box.

4 4 B M

+

03A99C

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. will be held on

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time virtually via the internet at http://ir.commvault.com/annual-meeting.

To vote during the virtual meeting, you must verify your identity as a stockholder.

Please have the information that is printed on the shaded bar located on the reverse side of this form available.

Important notice regarding the Internet availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The material is available at: www.investorvote.com/CVLT

Small steps make an impact.

Help the environment by consenting to receive electronic

delivery, sign up at www.investorvote.com/CVLT

q IF VOTING BY MAIL, SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

REVOCABLE PROXY - COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

+

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

August 27, 2020

Proxy Solicited by Board of Directors

The undersigned does hereby appoint Sanjay Mirchandani, Brian Carolan and Warren H. Mondschein, and each of them, with full power of substitution, as Proxies to vote, as directed on this card, or, if not so directed, in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations, all shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. held of record by the undersigned at the close of business on July 6, 2020 and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. to be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, Thursday, August 27, 2020 virtually via the internet at http://ir.commvault.com/annual-meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, and to vote, in their discretion, upon such other matters as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

You are encouraged to specify your choices by marking the appropriate boxes, but you need not mark any boxes if you wish to vote in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations. The Proxies cannot vote your shares unless you sign and return this card.

THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED IN THE MANNER DIRECTED HEREIN. IF NO DIRECTION IS MADE, THIS PROXY WILL BE VOTED FOR THE ELECTION OF ALL NOMINEES UNDER PROPOSAL 1 AND FOR PROPOSALS 2, 3, 4 AND 5.

PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTE BY TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET OR

COMPLETE, DATE, SIGN, AND MAIL THIS PROXY CARD PROMPTLY

IN THE ENCLOSED POSTAGE-PAID ENVELOPE.

(Continued, and to be marked, dated and signed, on the other side)

  • Non-VotingItems

Change of Address - Please print new address below.

Comments - Please print your comments below.

+

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 15:57:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 684 M - -
Net income 2021 24,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 251x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 979 M 1 979 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 533
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commvault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 42,66 $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas A. Adamo Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Merrill VP-Business Operations, Analytics & Technology
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Brian Brockway Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.-4.44%1 984
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.34%1 583 077
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.263.39%66 779
SEA LIMITED218.25%60 541
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC36.58%39 757
SPLUNK INC.29.11%30 249
