Commvault : And Microsoft Deliver New Partner Opportunities With Metallic SaaS Plus Microsoft Azure

As customers navigate their move to cloud and Hybrid IT, they need strong partners to help them rethink their systems, gain agility and make the most of their investments. This has never been more of a priority than now, when uncertain market conditions combined with an increase in cybercrime has created a challenging reality for so many businesses. Predictability is extremely difficult - your customers need solutions that can protect key business data in times of changing workforces, endpoints, workloads and security.

This is a crucial time, and together with our partner ecosystem we are there to help. Today, I'm thrilled to share that we've announced a strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft focused specifically on our Metallic SaaS data protection offerings with Microsoft Azure. Our agreement with Microsoft spans engineering, go-to-market and sales - strengthening how we can bring our technology to more companies today - with current availability in the U.S. and Canada, and expanding to additional geographies in the coming quarters.

How the announcement works for you

Since its launch, Metallic has been a partner-centric solution and our agreement with Microsoft continues to extend the ways that partners can get involved. As part of this program, we will be launching new go-to-market activities with Microsoft and our valued partners, which is where you can be included. These opportunities include the launch of a new partner attach and seeding program, as well as new enablement programs and activation activities for reps.

This agreement strengthens Microsoft support for the channel with Azure, and Commvault's commitment to a channel-led strategy for Metallic SaaS. By launching Metallic on the Azure Marketplace with a channel forward referral model, and by jointly introducing a channel attach/seeding program for Metallic, Commvault and Microsoft are demonstrating their conviction that channel partners will be critical in driving customer adoption of SaaS-delivered data protection.

--Steve Duplessie, Founder and Senior Analyst, ESG

Our new partnership delivers three levels of value to our partners:

First, our focus on joint marketing and demand generation will help drive awareness and increase demand for SaaS-delivered data protection.

Second, Metallic and Azure are launching a joint channel seeding and attach program - which will mean exciting bundling and promotional opportunities for both distribution partners and solution providers alike. We can provide you with the customized and rich Metallic promos to accelerate sales and help you meet business targets, whether that be Office 365 subscriptions, or laptop/hardware refresh targets and storage databases, just to name a few. Just understand that this program may have some participation requirements, including being a Microsoft Azure CSP.

And third, Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery has launched in the Azure Marketplace with a channel-forward referral model that includes multiple opportunities for Metallic and Commvault partners to participate. We will allow Microsoft CSPs to republish and bundle our Marketplace listing with other solutions, and we will be paying an agency fee for transactions involving our partners.

So, the next logical question of course, is how can you, as a valued Commvault/Metallic partner get involved?

If you're already a Commvault and Azure partner, great. Simply take some time and learn about our Metallic solutions and how you can use them to grow deal size and add value, as well as how you can grow Azure consumption and meet Azure targets. Not a Commvault or Azure partner? That's fine, too; just reach out to your Partner Business Manager (PBM) or to partners@metallic.io to discuss ways to get involved.

We're thrilled to continue bringing new opportunities to our partners and leveraging our relationships to meet critical business objectives.

Mercer Rowe is Commvault's Vice President, Global Partner Organization.

