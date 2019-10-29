Log in
Commvault : Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

10/29/2019 | 07:41am EDT

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault)

Second Quarter Highlights Include:



Second quarter

GAAP Results:



Revenues


$167.6 million

Loss from Operations


$(8.2) million

Operating Margin


(4.9)%

Diluted Loss Per Share


$(0.16)




Non-GAAP Results:



Income from Operations (EBIT)


$24.8 million

EBIT Margin


14.8%

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$0.42

Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"While we still have more to do, I'm pleased with the ongoing progress we've made over the last quarter," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault's President and CEO. "We are improving our execution, closed our first major acquisition, and successfully launched a new enterprise-grade software-as-a-service offering. Additionally, earlier this month we hosted nearly 2,000 attendees at another successful Commvault GO conference. We look forward to carrying this momentum into the second half of our fiscal year."

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $167.6 million, a decrease of 1% year over year and an increase of 3% sequentially.  Total repeatable revenue was $121.8 million, an increase of 1% year over year and 7% sequentially.  Subscription and utility annual contract value (ACV) grew 59% year over year to approximately $121 million.

Software and products revenue was $68.6 million, a decrease of 1% year over year, and an increase of 8% sequentially.

Services revenue in the quarter was $99.0 million, a decrease of 1% year over year and flat sequentially.

On a GAAP basis, loss from operations was $8.2 million for the second quarter compared to income of $1.0 million in the prior year.  The second quarter GAAP results in fiscal 2020 included $18.5 million of expenses related to a non-routine shareholder matter, restructuring and costs related to the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc. These expenses have been excluded from our non-GAAP results and are further discussed in Table IV.  Non-GAAP EBIT was $24.8 million in the quarter compared to $25.1 million in the prior year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Commvault reported GAAP net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $19.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow totaled $24.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $17.8 million in the prior year quarter.  Total cash and short-term investments were $475.2 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $458.3 million as of March 31, 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release.  An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and subscription and utility annual contract value (ACV).  This selected financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions.  In addition, Commvault believes that these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance.  Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community.  Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin.  These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional FICA and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.  In fiscal 2019 and 2020, Commvault also excluded restructuring and costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter from its non-GAAP results.  In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Commvault also excluded costs related to the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV.  Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods.  When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.  Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans.  Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin.  The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature.  Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results.  In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance.  Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.

Commvault's management generally compensates for the limitations described above related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures by providing investors with a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS).  Non-GAAP net income excludes noncash stock-based compensation, and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.  In fiscal 2019 and 2020 Commvault also excluded restructuring and costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter from its non-GAAP results.  Also excluded from non-GAAP results are the costs related to the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc.  These expenses are further discussed in Table IV.  In addition, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporate a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income.  For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, October 29, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results.  To access this call, dial 844-742-4247 (domestic) or 661-378-9470 (international).  The live webcast can be accessed under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault
Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item IA. Risk Factors" in our annual report in Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarter report in Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2019 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Table I


Commvault Systems, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Revenues:








Software and products

$

68,595



$

69,504



$

132,269



$

144,554


Services

98,987



99,574



197,516



200,701


Total revenues

167,582



169,078



329,785



345,255


Cost of revenues:








Software and products

8,831



5,049



14,861



9,169


Services

22,410



21,824



45,100



45,310


Total cost of revenues

31,241



26,873



59,961



54,479


Gross margin

136,341



142,205



269,824



290,776


Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

80,960



89,494



168,345



187,110


Research and development

23,227



23,649



46,807



47,746


General and administrative

24,753



24,862



47,260



48,101


Restructuring

12,851



494



16,930



8,389


Depreciation and amortization

2,719



2,700



5,325



5,233


Total operating expenses

144,510



141,199



284,667



296,579


Income (loss) from operations

(8,169)



1,006



(14,843)



(5,803)


Interest income

1,561



1,148



3,484



2,039


Income (loss) before income taxes

(6,608)



2,154



(11,359)



(3,764)


Income tax expense

476



1,263



2,571



3,912


Net income (loss)

$

(7,084)



$

891



$

(13,930)



$

(7,676)


Net income (loss) per common share:








Basic

$

(0.16)



$

0.02



$

(0.31)



$

(0.17)


Diluted

$

(0.16)



$

0.02



$

(0.31)



$

(0.17)


Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

45,277



45,880



45,363



45,666


Diluted

45,277



47,798



45,363



45,666


 

Table II


Commvault Systems, Inc.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




September 30,


March 31,



2019


2019

ASSETS

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 


$

377,625



$

327,992


Short-term investments


97,619



130,338


Trade accounts receivable


127,593



176,836


Other current assets


21,916



19,836


Total current assets


624,753



655,002







Property and equipment, net


118,022



122,716


Operating lease assets


16,255




Deferred commissions cost


31,364



33,619


Other assets


11,372



11,116


Total assets


$

801,766



$

822,453







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$

1,744



$

2,186


Accrued liabilities


83,601



85,721


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


7,832




Deferred revenue


226,932



238,439


Total current liabilities


320,109



326,346







Deferred revenue, less current portion


94,411



99,257


Deferred tax liabilities, net


2,230



2,594


Long-term operating lease liabilities


10,486




Other liabilities


2,416



2,953







Total stockholders' equity


372,114



391,303


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

801,766



$

822,453


 

Table III


Commvault Systems, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income (loss)

$

(7,084)



$

891



$

(13,930)



$

(7,676)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

3,136



3,013



6,054



6,072


Noncash stock-based compensation

14,857



17,750



29,607



35,754


Deferred income taxes



(168)





(273)


Amortization of deferred commissions cost

4,227



4,301



8,730



8,916


Impairment of operating lease assets

1,332





2,050




Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Trade accounts receivable

2,460



12,823



45,625



21,495


Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

(806)





42




Other current assets and Other assets

4,085



1,965



(1,796)



4,884


Deferred commissions cost

(3,593)



(3,824)



(6,962)



(8,866)


Accounts payable

792



(6)



(425)



(382)


Accrued liabilities

9,023



(11,798)



(1,015)



(13,736)


Deferred revenue

(4,157)



(7,094)



(12,079)



(3,796)


Other liabilities

(293)



(93)



(782)



138


Net cash provided by operating activities

23,979



17,760



55,119



42,530


Cash flows from investing activities








Purchase of short-term investments



(54,267)



(32,800)



(65,519)


Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments

32,706



33,102



65,519



66,237


Purchase of property and equipment

(616)



(477)



(1,457)



(3,998)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

32,090



(21,642)



31,262



(3,280)


Cash flows from financing activities








Repurchase of common stock



(13,288)



(40,026)



(38,303)


Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans

5,662



16,228



6,325



29,626


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

5,662



2,940



(33,701)



(8,677)


Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash

(4,927)



2,211



(3,047)



(8,176)


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

56,804



1,269



49,633



22,397


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

320,821



351,912



327,992



330,784


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

377,625



$

353,181



$

377,625



$

353,181










 

Table IV


Commvault Systems, Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:








GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

(8,169)



$

1,006



$

(14,843)



$

(5,803)


Noncash stock-based compensation (1)

14,252



17,446



28,634



34,540


FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)

225



520



640



1,603


Restructuring (3)

12,851



494



16,930



8,389


Non-routine shareholder matters (4)

4,325



4,206



7,628



7,755


Acquisition costs (5)

1,283





1,283




Litigation Settlement (6)



1,400





1,400


Non-GAAP income from operations

$

24,767



$

25,072



$

40,272



$

47,884










GAAP net income (loss)

$

(7,084)



$

891



$

(13,930)



$

(7,676)


Noncash stock-based compensation (1)

14,252



17,446



28,634



34,540


FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)

225



520



640



1,603


Restructuring (3)

12,851



494



16,930



8,389


Non-routine shareholder matters (4)

4,325



4,206



7,628



7,755


Acquisition costs (5)

1,283





1,283




Litigation Settlement (6)



1,400





1,400


Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (7)

(6,633)



(5,816)



(9,244)



(9,567)


Non-GAAP net income

$

19,219



$

19,141



$

31,941



$

36,444










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (8)

45,718



47,798



45,946



47,770


Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.42



$

0.40



$

0.70



$

0.76


 


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Subscription and Utility Software and Related Support Services

$

40,405



$

34,370



$

72,694



$

63,440


Recurring Support and Services

81,372



85,969



163,217



173,447


Total repeatable revenue

$

121,777



$

120,339



$

235,911



$

236,887


Percentage of Total Revenues

73

%


71

%


72

%


69

%









Perpetual software and product revenue

$

37,852



$

39,766



$

77,969



$

89,366


Other professional services

7,953



8,973



15,905



19,002


Total non-repeatable revenue

$

45,805



$

48,739



$

93,874



$

108,368


Percentage of Total Revenues

27

%


29

%


28

%


31

%









Total Revenue (9)

$

167,582



$

169,078



$

329,785



$

345,255


 



Measures at period ending ($000s)



September 30,
2018


March 31,
2019


September 30,
2019

Subscription and Utility Annual Contract Value (10)


$

76,000



$

105,000



$

121,000















 


Three Months Ended September 30, 2019


Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Software and Products Revenue

$

35,863


$

21,440


$

11,292


$

68,595


Customer Support Revenue

57,864


21,906


10,233


90,003


Professional Services

4,430


2,680


1,874


8,984


Total Revenue

$

98,157


$

46,026


$

23,399


$

167,582


 


Three Months Ended September 30, 2018


Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Software and Products Revenue

$

41,376


$

17,526


$

10,602


$

69,504


Customer Support Revenue

59,675


20,443


9,489


89,607


Professional Services

5,489


2,705


1,773


9,967


Total Revenue

$

106,540


$

40,674


$

21,864


$

169,078


 


Six Months Ended September 30, 2019


Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Software and Products Revenue

$

67,084


$

42,815


$

22,370


$

132,269


Customer Support Revenue

115,594


43,573


20,318


179,485


Professional Services

9,296


5,362


3,373


18,031


Total Revenue

$

191,974


$

91,750


$

46,061


$

329,785


 


Six Months Ended September 30, 2018


Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Software and Products Revenue

$

83,492


$

39,551


$

21,511


$

144,554


Customer Support Revenue

120,101


40,802


19,110


180,013


Professional Services

11,274


5,931


3,483


20,688


Total Revenue

$

214,867


$

86,284


$

44,104


$

345,255


 



Three Months Ended September
30, 2019


Six Months Ended
September 30, 2019



Sequential


Year Over Year


Year Over Year

Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation







  GAAP software and products revenue


$

68,595



$

68,595



$

132,269


      Adjustment for currency impact


700



1,486



2,991


Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (11)


$

69,295



$

70,081



$

135,260











Three Months Ended September
30, 2019


Six Months Ended
September 30, 2019



Sequential


Year Over Year


Year Over Year

Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation







  GAAP services revenue


$

98,987



$

98,987



$

197,516


      Adjustment for currency impact


543



1,661



3,972


Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (11)


$

99,530



$

100,648



$

201,488











Three Months Ended September
30, 2019


Six Months Ended
September 30, 2019



Sequential


Year Over Year


Year Over Year

Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation







  GAAP total revenues


$

167,582



$

167,582



$

329,785


      Adjustment for currency impact


1,243



3,147



6,963


Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (11)


$

168,825



$

170,729



$

336,748


 

Footnotes - Adjustments

(1)

Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with stock options, restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan.  Those amounts are represented as follows:







Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,




2019


2018


2019


2018


Cost of services revenue

$

698



$

756



$

1,388



$

1,512



Sales and marketing

7,359



9,071



15,005



18,595



Research and development

2,011



2,274



4,004



4,489



General and administrative

4,184



5,345



8,237



9,944



Stock-based compensation expense

$

14,252



$

17,446



$

28,634



$

34,540







In the three and six months ended September 30, 2019, the table above excludes $605 and $973, respectively, and in the three and six months ended September 30, 2018, the table above excludes $304 and $1,214, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.




(2)

Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money
stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.




(3)

In fiscal 2019, Commvault initiated a restructuring plan to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing and distribution functions as well as reduce costs across all functional areas.  These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions, as well as the closure of offices.  Restructuring includes stock-based compensation related to modifications of awards granted to former employees.  Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these charges will better help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.




(4)

During fiscal 2019 and 2020 Commvault incurred costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter.  The costs are for professional fees related to the settlement agreement with the shareholder and consulting fees incurred with the operational review which was agreed to as part of the settlement. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will better help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.




(5)

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc.  Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.




(6)

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 Commvault incurred costs related to a litigation settlement. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.




(7)

The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.



(8)

For GAAP purposes the potentially dilutive impact of options and shares associated with our stock-based compensation programs were excluded from the calculation of GAAP loss per share in certain periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 because they would have been anti-dilutive.  For purposes of non-GAAP income per share the impact of dilutive options and shares has been included.




(9)

This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:





Subscription and Utility Software and Related Support Services - The amounts included on this line include a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses (inclusive of both recognized software and recognized maintenance and support revenues) that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage (inclusive of both recognized software and maintenance and support revenues) that are structured with no guaranteed minimums.  The amount includes both Software and Products Revenue and Services Revenue.





Recurring Support and Services - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of perpetual software arrangements.  This revenue is included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Perpetual Software and Product Revenues - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with the sale of perpetual software transactions.  These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Other Professional Services - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services.  These revenues are included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Management believes that also reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the repeatable nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods.





Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment.  Commvault currently does not have material revenue related to hosted, or software as a solution products.  As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period.  This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses.




(10)

This table includes the Subscription and Utility Annual Contract Value (ACV) metric that is comprised of:





a.

Subscription ACV - the annualized equivalent of the total contract value (both software and related support services) of all non-cancellable subscription agreements. In recent fiscal periods, the weighted average contract length of subscription agreements has been approximately three years.  The total contract value includes all active contracts at the end of each fiscal quarter.             





b.

Utility ACV - "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage (inclusive of both software and related support services) that are structured with no guaranteed minimums.  The amounts included in Utility ACV have been annualized based on the actual reported quarterly amount in the most recent fiscal quarter. 






Management believes that reviewing this ACV metric, in addition to our GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of arrangements that may potentially result in future revenues. Commvault believes this metric normalizes the variations in contractual length among our subscription and utility transactions and will help investors and analysts to track Commvault's transition to more potentially repeatable revenue streams.




(11)

Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2020. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as Adjustment for currency impact in the table above.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-announces-fiscal-2020-second-quarter-financial-results-300946429.html

SOURCE Commvault


© PRNewswire 2019
