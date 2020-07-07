Commvault : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020

Table of Contents

4 A message from our CEO

5 Our perspective

5 About Commvault

8 A culture of innovation

9 Information security & data management

11 Risk & crisis management

12 Human rights & fair labor

13 Engaging our stakeholders

15 Our planet

15 Driving change

16 Waste management

19 Climate action

21 Customer sustainability

23 Our people

23 Investing in our employees

26 Fostering a culture of wellness

27 Inclusion & diversity

30 Corporate citizenship & philanthropy

35 Our progress

36 Appendix

A message from our CEO

The ﬁrst several months of 2020 have given us all a renewedsense of corporate social responsibility - in keeping our employees safe, helping our customers, supporting our communities, and sustaining our business through this pandemic. At Commvault, we have prided ourselves on this responsibility since our inception in 1996. Yet, it means even more today as we publish our inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report.

It is indisputable that data is the foundation and driving force for change and innovation in business, healthcare, or government. While software companies like ours do not have traditional supply chain and logistical concerns like other organizations, as a data software company, we recognize the role we can play in helping reduce the carbon footprint of data around the world. Last year, we proudly joined the United Nations' Business Avengers Program to advance this initiative.

Our focus on innovation continues to earn us customer loyalty, industry accolades, and unwavering dedication of our team. In addition to enhancing our entire product portfolio, this past year we launched Metallic, a new software-as-a-service offering, and acquired Hedvig, a software deﬁnedstorage solution. All of which offer customers a modern, more sustainable approach to intelligently managing their data on-premises and in the cloud.

We take nothing for granted, striving to support causes that are bigger than ourselves. And, we are proud to be working with people doing incredibly important work - whether it is healthcare organizations serving the public and working on lifesaving research; governments using data to rethink how to best serve its citizens; or businesses keeping goods and services moving. For instance, in response to the pandemic, we introduced the Commvault Customer Care Program to help organizations grappling with new security and remote workforce challenges, at no cost to them. We will tell you more about this later in the report, but this program was very well received.

As individuals, we are united behind our shared purpose - tounlock potential in everything we do and leave an indelible mark on the world. We foster this through extensive learning and career advancement opportunities; our inclusion and diversity program; and our local Commvault Cares volunteer initiatives. In response, our people have rallied throughout the year to support each other; our customers and partners; and our local schools, causes and communities. I am immensely proud to be part of this team and all we have accomplished.

There is always more we can do. After all, we believe operatingin a ﬁscally, environmentally, and socially responsiblemanner is more than a responsibility - it is a priority. We discuss this further in the report and look forward to sharing our progress for years to come. Until then, thank you for your ongoing interest in Commvault.

Sanjay Mirchandani

President & CEO

Our perspective

As stewards of data, we recognize our responsibility to operatesecurely, ethically and efﬁciently. We manage our businesswith governance policies that are rooted in transparency, accountability, integrity, trust, and honesty - because doing theright thing is sustainable business.

About Commvault

Who we are

Commvault at a glance

Founded: 1996

Headquarters: Tinton Falls, NJ, USA Employees: 2,500+

FY20 Revenue: $670.9 MM NASDAQ Listing: CVLT Issued Patents: 900+

We believe in data readiness. Commvault helps organizations of all sizes intelligently manage data through solutions that store, protect, manage and use their most critical asset-their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Since incorporation in 1996, we have expanded our reach to 46ofﬁce locations across 27 countries and are the proud employerof over 2,500 employees worldwide.

Our global locations

What we do

Our products

•Complete™ Backup & Recovery >

•HyperScale™ >

•Orchestrate™ >

•Activate™ >

•Hedvig® >

•Metallic™ >

Our solutions

•Backup & Recovery >

•Cloud Data Management >

•Virtualization >

•Disaster Recovery >

•Hybrid IT >

•IT Security & Compliance >

•Scale Out >

•Big Data Protection >

•API Integrations >

We offer trusted products and solutions to help organizations seamlessly store, protect, manage, and use critical data throughout its lifecycle. From a mobile worker's laptop to some of the world's largest enterprise datacenters, Commvault software enables customers to simply and effectively manage their data, wherever it resides.

We believe that our customers' success is our success, which is why we produce the highest quality products and services todeliver efﬁciency and ensure the protection of your data. Withmore than 900 worldwide patents and hundreds of pending applications, Commvault products continue to garner editorial, partner, and analyst recognition for superior resiliency, innovation, and security.

Product of the Year for Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services by Storage Magazine,

SearchStorage

2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery

Leader in the

Solutions

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for 8th consecutive year

Leader in Data

Resiliency

Solutions in Forrester Wave™

5-Star rating in CRN's 2020 Partner Program

Guide for7th consecutive yearRecognized on 2020 Storage

100 ListCoolest Cloud Company By CRN