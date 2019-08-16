Log in
Commvault : Data Management Extends To Microsoft Azure Ultra Disk At General Availability

08/16/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

Posted 08/16/2019 by Randy De Meno

Collaboration extends to ensure the confidence of Commvault data management, protection and recovery to low latency, high IOPS Azure Ultra Disk

As Microsoft enters General Availability of their new Microsoft Azure Ultra Disk offering, Commvault is once again proud to show off our engineering collaboration with Microsoft. The new high performing disk is focused on heavy I/O intensive workloads such as SQL, SAP, SAP/HANA and Oracle.

20 years of collaborative engineering and development continues

Intensive databases often demand low latency and leverage high IOPS, and Commvault performance in managing and protecting these databases also benefits from the Azure Ultra Disk. It's another classic example of working with Microsoft's development teams to deliver a highly-performant data management solution for our customers.

Azure Ultra Disk integration adds to customer-focused cloud readiness

Commvault proudly adds our Ultra Disk support for Azure environments, enabling Azure to fully leverage all Commvault capabilities. This complements our earlier announcement with Microsoft offering long-term retention of Azure PaaS Open Source databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL and Maria DB and enables Commvault to provide a single solution for managing databases on Azure Ultra Disk and/or Azure PaaS. Commvault also recently announced native integration to meet the needs of customers with continuing mainframe-based environments, including IBM iSeries - commonly known as AS/400.

Aung Oo, Head of Product, Azure Disk, Microsoft Corp., summed up the momentum this way: 'Microsoft Azure Ultra Disk enables customers to lift and shift [its] most demanding enterprise applications to the cloud; applications like SAP HANA, top tier SQL and NoSQL databases and other transaction-heavy workloads. Commvault offers support for end-to-end data management and protection of applications as customers lift and shift their workloads to Azure Ultra Disk.'

Leverage Commvault to accelerate achieving an enhanced hybrid cloud

Commvault continues to lead the way toward completely heterogeneous data management. With Commvault, customers can maintain control of both environments - on-premises and cloud. As Microsoft continues to innovate in the cloud, our customers receive Commvault's robust data management that reaches across platforms and all environments, making sure access to data is seamless.It's what we've done for more than 20 years, and it's what we will continue to do into the future.

For more information on how Commvault can leverage the new Azure Ultra Disks, Azure PaaS databases, Office 365 or help with migrating Windows Server 2008 or SQL 2008, learn more about the Commvault/Microsoft partnership or email microsoft@commvault.com

Randy De Meno
is Commvault's chief technologist, Microsoft products & partnership, and captain of the Commvault hockey team.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 20:01:06 UTC
