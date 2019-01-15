Commvault : Enables Any Application And Any Cloud At Any Scale With Automation And Snapshot-assisted Backups For Cisco Hyperconverged Infrastructure

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global leader in backup, recovery, the cloud and data management across any hybrid environment, today announced that its IntelliSnap® snapshot technology has been tested and validated to work with Cisco HyperFlex™ hyperconverged systems to protect application workloads, file systems and virtual machines (VMs) without the need for third-party tools, providing customers with control, simplification and flexible architecture options that will meet their business needs now and in the future.

ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their data and applications are backed up and available. Pairing ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS with Cisco HyperFlex provides a hyper-converged, scale-out solution that delivers enterprise-class backup and recovery for end-to-end protection of the software-defined data center.

"The combination of solutions from Commvault and Cisco provide customers and partners with the flexibility to protect and rapidly move data to and from any Cisco infrastructure platform as business dictates," said Wenceslao Lada as Vice President, Worldwide Alliances, Commvault. "The broadening of our partnership to now integrate IntelliSnap with HyperFlex is yet another example of how the two companies are tightly aligned in delivering simple, cost-effective solutions that solve real-world problems while driving revenue for our joint partners."

"We continue to work with Commvault to help enterprise customers reduce IT and data management costs and complexity by eliminating the need for multiple software and hardware products or single-purpose tools," said Vijay Venugopal, senior director, product management, Cisco HyperFlex. "Achieving control and scale in a multi-cloud IT world is essential for infrastructure modernization and digital transformation. Commvault IntelliSnap aids in providing that control and extends the value of Cisco HyperFlex to help customers ensure data is available, moveable, and recoverable across the entire IT landscape."

"In the age of big data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, backup tools remain very old school. Enterprises need modern analytics to drive intelligence and improve operations, insights about application recoverability and comprehensive support for applications and multi-cloud environments1," said Naveen Chhabra, Senior Analyst, Forrester Research, Inc. "Because of this, the data resiliency market is poised for significant change2 and vendors like Commvault are leading the way in aligning themselves to advancing the technology."

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use its most critical asset — its data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,500 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

