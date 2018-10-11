Commvault GO Day One: Picture the Possibilities of Data - And What it Can Do for You

Posted 10/11/2018 by Bill Wohl

There was a different vibe this morning when Commvault GO attendees entered the keynote theater as a live bluegrass band got some folks toe tapping and head bopping. Once the lights went down, things got (sur)real. Steve Connell gave a powerful, unabashed dialogue that told the story of data. He urged the audience to take old data and make it new - to change the matrix into metrics and turn spreadsheets into sheet music - all in an effort to picture the possibilities of data in today's digital age.

Emcee Jillian Coffin from TechTarget set the expectations for the day, while Meagan Pace from Tractor Supply officially opened the show and welcomed everyone to Nashville, Tenn.

Bob Hammer and Al Bunte started their keynote with a challenge directed at how enterprise customers engage with their software. Together they described how sophisticated technology, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enable enterprises to dramatically simplify backup and recovery - as well as make the cloud a smart, fully integrated extension of data centers. They highlighted the benefits of Commvault Activate, which resolves the greatest challenges CIOs fact today - knowing what data they have across the enterprise. Commvault Activate provides enterprises with deeper and broader discovery, profiling and mapping of data.

Customer testimonials from Maersk and AstraZeneca highlighted successful implementations of Commvault's recovery and analytics solutions. They concluded by telling the audience that Commvault is continuing to apply innovative technology to change their expectations - and to expect more in the future.

Watch the full keynote below:

The morning session concluded with Bill Nye 'The Science Guy', who spoke to ways we all can positively change the Earth's climate in the next 12 years. He shared statistics showing how the increase in population and carbon dioxide in the past 20 years is changing the world. He then posed possible solutions to how we all can drive change - by finding renewable, reliable energy sources, global access to the Internet and raising the standard of living for girls and women in all parts of the world. Our GO Village opened in the afternoon, where people could participate in breakout sessions, customer reference presentations, partner engagements and networking. The networking continued throughout the evening with a social hour and ancillary receptions. The day two agenda will be just as exciting. See you tomorrow, and follow all the action on social media using #CommvaultGO.

