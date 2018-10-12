Commvault GO Day Two: Doing Data Differently

Posted 10/11/2018 by Bill Wohl

A different day brings a different perspective on data at Commvault GO. The day began with a poignant talk from performer Evan Ruggiero. Evan shared his personal story of his determination to follow his passion for dance after losing a leg to cancer. His amazing tap routine brought the audience to its feet as he clearly demonstrated how he connects technology to human kind. It was truly inspiring.

What else was different? The keynote session formats. Our GOx session brought seven industry experts on stage to talk to the theme, Data Done Differently. Each speaker had only seven minutes to share their unique perspectives on some of today's most challenging data-centric business and technology issues. Taking on topics from Artificial Intelligence to cloud strategy to scaling out the modern data center, the rapid-fire session delivered thought-provoking insight and compelling content. Participating in the session were:

YY Lee - SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Anaplan and Commvault board member

- SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Anaplan and Commvault board member Rajiv Kottomtharayil - Head of Development, Commvault

- Head of Development, Commvault Karl Rautenstrauch - Principal Program Manager, Microsoft Azure

- Principal Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Archana Venkatraman - Research Manager - IDC European Datacenter

- Research Manager - IDC European Datacenter Patrick Osborne - Vice President/General Manager , Big Data & Secondary Storage, HPE

Vice President/General Manager Big Data & Secondary Storage, HPE George Crump - President and Founder , Storage Switzerland

President and Founder Storage Switzerland Dave Kloempken, Director, Data Centre Solutions, Cisco.

Emcee Jillian Coffin from TechTarget moderated a customer conversation in our keynote living room about how digital transformation is impacting business. Commvault customers Stephanie Schiralidi (Alectra Utilities), Michele Buschman (American Pacific), Dennis Chan (AudienceView) and Barry Hubbard (TiVO) also shared their perspectives on the changing role of IT and how it drives value into business.

The GO Village continued to be the place to be - as customers, prospects and partners kept their conversations going from Wednesday. GO 2018 ended with an unforgettable night of country music and Nashville hospitality at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink.

That's a wrap from Nashville. Thanks for a fantastic two days.

Bill Wohl

has a 30-year career in communications and currently serves as the Chief Communications Officer at Commvault, the IT industry's leading data protection and information management company. He oversees communications for the global NASDAQ company. Bill has served more than 30 years as a volunteer firefighter, and an EMT, responding to emergency 911 calls for the fire department in West Grove, Pa.