Commvault GO: Picture the Possibilities, Hear the Realities

Posted 10/05/2018 by Chris Powell

We're just a few days away from Commvault GO 2018! Needless to say, at Commvault we are really excited to showcase our insights, experience and expertise at our premier customer conference being held in Nashville, Tenn., from Oct. 9-11 at the Gaylord Opryland. But what's even more exciting for me is the fact that this year's conference has more customers and analysts presenting than our own staff.

Talk about a proof point! There is no greater testament to the value Commvault delivers to businesses of all sizes than to have our own customers share their stories for us. Not only are these customers Picturing the Possibilities Commvault delivers, but they are also innovators in their own fields. Here is a sample of a few of the amazing customers presenting at Commvault GO next week:

Alliant Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. Marty Yurcheshen will share Alliant's DR transformation story - and how Commvault Live Sync streamlined their data environment and significantly improved results. What's the next possibility for Alliant? Workflow automation with a goal of reducing a 24-hour window to one hour in another area of the business.

This global manufacturer of highly-engineered equipment for industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries is a take-charge company. When a five-day system recovery time hindered its business, this customer acted with Commvault to create a normalized approach to a highly distributed business across three continents.

A Commvault HyperScale customer, CHS faced a daunting amount of legal hold requests that were skyrocketing expenses. Its Commvault implementation resulted in a reduction of 20 gig of messages down to just 72 emails - and savings approaching $2 million a year.

Many of us are familiar with ingenious Dyson vacuum cleaners, but did you know Dyson is a complex technology company that deals with requirements of retail, manufacturing, research, IoT and big data? And, it is investing $2.7 million to make a zero-emissions electric vehicle by 2020? Cool stuff, but not as cool as Andrew Cochrane's presentation on how Dyson worked with Commvault to drive value from their vast data lake of secondary storage.

Founded in 1921, the University is one of the most socially-inclusive universities in the United Kingdom. This is also the university that found the mortal remains of King Richard III and discovered DNA fingerprinting. That's not a sentence you read every day. It's also successful Commvault customer that is required to protect its irreplaceable research data in a High-Performance Computing (HPC) environment as well as managing its data growth that runs into many petabytes.

I can't wait to hear these stories - and so many more - next week in Nashville.