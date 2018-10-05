Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommVault Systems, Inc.    CVLT

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (CVLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Commvault GO: Picture the Possibilities, Hear the Realities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

Posted 10/05/2018 by Chris Powell

We're just a few days away from Commvault GO 2018! Needless to say, at Commvault we are really excited to showcase our insights, experience and expertise at our premier customer conference being held in Nashville, Tenn., from Oct. 9-11 at the Gaylord Opryland. But what's even more exciting for me is the fact that this year's conference has more customers and analysts presenting than our own staff.

Talk about a proof point! There is no greater testament to the value Commvault delivers to businesses of all sizes than to have our own customers share their stories for us. Not only are these customers Picturing the Possibilities Commvault delivers, but they are also innovators in their own fields. Here is a sample of a few of the amazing customers presenting at Commvault GO next week:

  • Alliant Credit Union
    Founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. Marty Yurcheshen will share Alliant's DR transformation story - and how Commvault Live Sync streamlined their data environment and significantly improved results. What's the next possibility for Alliant? Workflow automation with a goal of reducing a 24-hour window to one hour in another area of the business.
  • Chart Industries
    This global manufacturer of highly-engineered equipment for industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries is a take-charge company. When a five-day system recovery time hindered its business, this customer acted with Commvault to create a normalized approach to a highly distributed business across three continents.
  • CHS
    A Commvault HyperScale customer, CHS faced a daunting amount of legal hold requests that were skyrocketing expenses. Its Commvault implementation resulted in a reduction of 20 gig of messages down to just 72 emails - and savings approaching $2 million a year.
  • Dyson Technology
    Many of us are familiar with ingenious Dyson vacuum cleaners, but did you know Dyson is a complex technology company that deals with requirements of retail, manufacturing, research, IoT and big data? And, it is investing $2.7 million to make a zero-emissions electric vehicle by 2020? Cool stuff, but not as cool as Andrew Cochrane's presentation on how Dyson worked with Commvault to drive value from their vast data lake of secondary storage.
  • University of Leicester
    Founded in 1921, the University is one of the most socially-inclusive universities in the United Kingdom. This is also the university that found the mortal remains of King Richard III and discovered DNA fingerprinting. That's not a sentence you read every day. It's also successful Commvault customer that is required to protect its irreplaceable research data in a High-Performance Computing (HPC) environment as well as managing its data growth that runs into many petabytes.

I can't wait to hear these stories - and so many more - next week in Nashville.Make sure you download the new Commvault GO Companion App on the Apple App storeor Google Play Storeand schedule your sessions today.
As a member of Commvault's executive leadership team, Chris Powell brings more than two decades of business acumen and management experience to Commvault as Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 15:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
05:58pCOMMVAULT : Get Your Data Virtualization Fix at Commvault GO 2018
PU
05:28pCOMMVAULT GO : Picture the Possibilities, Hear the Realities
PU
10/04COMMVAULT : A Commitment to Voting on Election Day
PU
10/04COMMVAULT : The Power of Partnership
PU
10/03COMMVAULT : GO 2018 Is Right Around The Corner, And We Once Again Have A Special..
PU
10/03WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY, MAKE SOME NOISE : Now and For the Future
PU
10/02COMMVAULT : Introducing the #CommvaultGO 2018 Social Media Ambassadors
PU
10/02DATA PRIVACY : Why It’s Important And How It’s Become A Global Issue
PU
10/02COMMVAULT : The Healthcare Agenda at Commvault GO 2018
PU
10/01COMMVAULT : Learn How to Manage Data Differently at Commvault GO
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Commvault Systems' (CVLT) CEO Bob Hammer on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
07/24CommVault Systems beats by $0.09, misses on revenue 
07/23Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/19CommVault names two board members in Elliott agreement 
06/16VENTURE CAPITAL DEALS OF THE WEEK : Space Catapult Edition 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 747 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 10,1 M
Finance 2019 539 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 231,75
P/E ratio 2020 82,56
EV / Sales 2019 3,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Capitalization 3 021 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 75,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan G. Bunte Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Keith Geeslin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.25.81%3 021
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.86%864 898
RED HAT6.55%22 699
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC88.20%21 938
SPLUNK INC35.06%16 404
CITRIX SYSTEMS23.27%14 716
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.