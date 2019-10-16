Commvault : Joins Powerful Business Avengers Coalition to Deliver on Global Goals for Sustainable Development

DENVER and TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced today at Commvault GO 2019 its participation in the recently formed "Business Avengers" coalition. In a historic tour de force, the coalition unites 17 global companies together representing more than $500 billion in revenue and 900,000 employees to deliver on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agreed to by every UN nation by 2030.

Leaving the elaborate costumes, long colorful capes and catchy superhero names at the door, each one of the Business Avengers will be committed to addressing one of the 17 goals to help drive awareness and, ultimately, change. For its part, Commvault is proud to take on the mantel of SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

"Joining forces with other global leaders as part of the Business Avengers Coalition is a perfect way to drive positive changes and help protect the environment," said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO and President, Commvault. "As a longtime advocate of combining science and technology to manage the carbon footprint, responsible consumption and production is an initiative that hits very close to home. We are excited to take part in this powerful consortium of leading companies."

The Business Avengers initiative is being coordinated by Project Everyone, a team of communications and campaign specialists that has embarked on a mission to ensure everyone on the planet knows what The Global Goals for Sustainable Development are, so that they stand the greatest chance of being achieved.

"Commvault is showing its leadership and enthusiasm for protecting the environment at a time when the IT industry has surpassed the airline industry in terms of carbon footprint," said Gail Gallie, Co-Founder of Project Everyone. "Commvault is leading by example to drive awareness on how innovation and technology can improve efficiencies in an environmentally-conscious way to better protect our planet. We look forward to working with Commvault to educate the world on how to use and produce energy in sustainable ways that will reverse the harm we have inflicted on the planet."

"From powering an epic expedition to the South Pole through sustainable energy sources, to driving employee wide conservation and 'plastics-free' programs, Commvault is no stranger to championing greener eco-friendly approaches to protecting the planet," said Chris Powell, Chief Marketing Officer, Commvault. "We are excited to join this dynamic, global effort, which brings together technology innovators, scientists, companies and non-governmental organizations to address ways specific industries can work to achieve the Global Goals set forth by every UN nation a few years ago."

The full lineup of Business Avengers includes: Arm, Avanti Communications, The Coca-Cola Company, Commvault, Diageo, Google.org, Mars Inc, Mastercard, Microsoft Corp., Nike, RB, SAP, Salesforce and Unilever.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2019 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Solving Forward, SIM, Singular Information Management, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Commvault Galaxy, Unified Data Management, QiNetix, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, ROMS, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-joins-powerful-business-avengers-coalition-to-deliver-on-global-goals-for-sustainable-development-300939401.html

SOURCE Commvault