Commvault : Knows What It Takes to Be a Champion

Posted 07/29/2019 by Chris Powell

At Commvault, we believe there are no greater champions than our customers. They look after the data others use and are a proud group defending it. In that spirit, Commvault launched our Customer Champions Program to showcase, celebrate and powerfully connect our customers.

The Commvault Customer Champions Program provides the benefit of camaraderie among like-minded technology leaders. It also offers a wide range of unique opportunities for customers to showcase themselves as thought leaders, boost their personal brand and grow their professional and social media connections.

It's easy to join the Commvault Customer Champions Program. Customers can choose from a number of engagement levels that best suit their needs. We offer our Champions opportunities to participate in case studies, video testimonials, webinars, press releases, media interviews and speaking engagements.

As a Customer Champion, you will have access to our exclusive online community called 'Commvault Connections.' Here, your feedback and participation can help shape the future of Commvault while at the same time provide networking and education opportunities - while earning rewards you can exchange for Commvault eLearning, access to a half-day session with Commvault Engineering experts, a pass to our annual Commvault GO customer conference and some cool Commvault swag! (You know I'm all about the swag.)

Visit the Commvault Customer Champion area and find out how joining can benefit your business, amplify your voice and put you in the spotlight.

Chris Powell

brings more than two decades of business acumen and management experience to Commvault as Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and as executive sponsor for the company's worldwide sustainability initiative.