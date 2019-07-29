Log in
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

Commvault : Knows What It Takes to Be a Champion

07/29/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Posted 07/29/2019 by Chris Powell

At Commvault, we believe there are no greater champions than our customers. They look after the data others use and are a proud group defending it. In that spirit, Commvault launched our Customer Champions Program to showcase, celebrate and powerfully connect our customers.

The Commvault Customer Champions Program provides the benefit of camaraderie among like-minded technology leaders. It also offers a wide range of unique opportunities for customers to showcase themselves as thought leaders, boost their personal brand and grow their professional and social media connections.

It's easy to join the Commvault Customer Champions Program. Customers can choose from a number of engagement levels that best suit their needs. We offer our Champions opportunities to participate in case studies, video testimonials, webinars, press releases, media interviews and speaking engagements.

As a Customer Champion, you will have access to our exclusive online community called 'Commvault Connections.' Here, your feedback and participation can help shape the future of Commvault while at the same time provide networking and education opportunities - while earning rewards you can exchange for Commvault eLearning, access to a half-day session with Commvault Engineering experts, a pass to our annual Commvault GO customer conference and some cool Commvault swag! (You know I'm all about the swag.)

Visit the Commvault Customer Champion area and find out how joining can benefit your business, amplify your voice and put you in the spotlight.

Chris Powell
brings more than two decades of business acumen and management experience to Commvault as Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and as executive sponsor for the company's worldwide sustainability initiative.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 723 M
EBIT 2020 104 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M
Finance 2020 398 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 94,5x
P/E ratio 2021 59,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 2 268 M
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommVault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,33  $
Last Close Price 50,31  $
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Robert Hammer Chairman
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Kaloustian SVP-Worldwide Technical Services & Support
Alan G. Bunte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.-14.86%2 268
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.16%1 080 262
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC64.13%35 205
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.74.59%21 266
SPLUNK INC34.22%21 134
SYNOPSYS62.74%20 550
