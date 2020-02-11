Commvault : Mercer Rowe and Carmen Sorice III of Commvault Recognized as 2020 Channel Chiefs by CRN®

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Commvault's Mercer Rowe, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, and Carmen Sorice III, Vice President of America's Channels and Alliances, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel. Commvault was also recently honored by CRN as one of its Top 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Companies of 2020.

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships. Channel Chiefs are chosen because they have demonstrated outstanding commitment, ability to lead, and passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

Under the leadership of Rowe and Sorice III, Commvault has delivered simplicity, predictability and profitability to its partners through its newly enhanced Partner Advantage Program. The program efficiently and effectively arms Commvault's global partner ecosystem with the tools, knowledge and financial incentives to drive new business opportunities, achieve higher margins and grow together with Commvault.

"It is an honor to be recognized by CRN and it's especially gratifying having joined Commvault last year. Being able to join a company that's moving into its second act is a gift, especially one that consistently produces great technology and is a recognized leader in the industry," said Rowe. "I'm here to help take the company to the next level, with a key objective to build on our momentum by providing an even stronger foundation for the mutual success of Commvault and our worldwide partner ecosystem."

"I'm ecstatic to be recognized by CRN as a 2020 Channel Chief. This honor reinforces the work our great company has done over the past year to transform itself into a partner-led organization," said Sorice III. "We are continuing to leverage portfolio innovations, together with the acquisition of Hedvig and the debut of our Metallic SaaS portfolio, to help partners stay relevant with their customers and increase their profitability. We are the company that makes things happen for partners by helping them provide proven, market leading, Intelligent Data Management solutions to their customers."

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

