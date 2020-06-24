Commvault : Named 2020 HPE Momentum Storage Partner of the Year

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced it has been named the 2020 Momentum Storage Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) during the HPE Partner Growth Summit Virtual Experience.

With the ability to simplify intelligent data protection, Commvault is being recognized for its outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, focus on growth and innovation, and professional achievements.

Together, Commvault and HPE deliver an integrated approach to backup, recovery, and data management centered around HPE's storage and server portfolio. Specific offerings include enterprise backup recovery, scalability with HyperScale™ Technology, native cloud integration, HPE storage hardware snapshot integration, and more. The tight integration of Commvault and HPE storage systems, especially for Hybrid Cloud environments, helps customers reduce risk and overhead while simplifying data management. Commvault is also part of the HPE Complete program, a seamless and secure way to purchase third-party software that is validated with HPE hardware, making it even easier for customers to reap the benefits of Commvault and HPE's partnership.

"We are honored to be named HPE's Momentum Storage Partner of the Year," said Mercer Rowe, Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Commvault. "This award not only speaks to our commitment to HPE and our joint customers, but also showcases the strength and growth of our relationship. From a deep integration at the R&D level to a joint go-to-market strategy, together we solve our customers' most complex data management issues."

"I'm proud to recognize our channel partners who raise the standard of business excellence and demonstrate continued commitment to our joint customers," said Paul Hunter, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partner Sales, HPE. "HPE is dedicated to enabling our partners with tools and solutions that will spark innovation in their own business. By collaborating and growing together, we are able to deliver the outcomes our customers need to prosper."

This is the second win for Commvault in HPE's Partner of the Year Awards program. The company was named Technology Partner of the Year – Storage Solutions in 2019.

To learn more about HPE's Partner of the Year Awards, please visit https://www.hpe.com/us/en/newsroom/blog-post/2020/06/congratulations-to-our-2020-hpe-partner-of-the-year-award-winners.html. For information about Commvault and HPE's partnership: https://www.commvault.com/supported-technologies/hpe.

About Commvault

Commvault believes in data readiness. Commvault helps organizations of all sizes intelligently manage data through solutions that store, protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-named-2020-hpe-momentum-storage-partner-of-the-year-301082465.html

SOURCE Commvault