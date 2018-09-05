Commvault : Names Wenceslao Lada, Vice President, Worldwide Alliances

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global leader in backup, recovery, the cloud and data management across any hybrid environment, today announced that it has named Wenceslao Lada as Vice President, Worldwide Alliances, effective immediately.

Lada is the latest industry veteran to join Commvault's world-class team of executives responsible for building on the strength of Commvault's current alliances and developing new partnerships with cloud providers and other enterprise technology industry leaders. In addition, with his years of experience, Lada will help to significantly expand revenue opportunities and market share for Commvault and its worldwide partner network.

"Wenceslao is a proven global executive and business leader with more than 20 years of experience of driving results, building and empowering high performance, diverse multi-cultural teams," said Owen Taraniuk, Head of Worldwide Partnerships and Market Development at Commvault. "We're building a world-class team to lead our routes to market and he will be integral in driving market strategies for Commvault as well as alliance partnerships."

Lada brings to Commvault more than two decades of experience in developing and implementing successful OEM and channel strategies for technology industry leaders. Prior to joining Commvault, he was part of the executive teams at Cisco Systems and Hewlett-Packard. He most recently served as Cisco Vice President, Worldwide Global Customer Success Sales. Before Cisco, Wenceslao was a Hewlett-Packard veteran where he was Vice President and General Regional manager for Americas and EMEA.

"Based on direct feedback from partners, Commvault has improved all aspects of partner engagement in an effort to simplify, streamline and scale their business to take full advantage of the growing opportunities with customers," said Lada. "I'm excited to be a part of the company's strategic goal to scale the global partner program, drive growth through a focused route-to-market approach, and bring to market new and unique joint solution offerings that increase value to partners and customers."

Reporting to Taraniuk, Lada will head Commvault's new Worldwide Alliances team, which merges its current OEM and Alliances teams.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2018 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Solving Forward, SIM, Singular Information Management, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Commvault Galaxy, Unified Data Management, QiNetix, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, ROMS, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-names-wenceslao-lada-vice-president-worldwide-alliances-300706895.html

SOURCE Commvault